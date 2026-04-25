Q: Does CRISPR Therapeutics & licensed partners Novartis & Caribou Biomedicine use of Cas9 neuromodulation upon civilians cause injury & felony assault?

A: Hell Yes, it does! Human Augmentation is a Death Penalty Capital Crime.

Q: Why do NATO, Congress, TRUMP, Governors & local law enforcement permit it.

A: Because your local Sheriff, Municipal Police, Superior Court Judges, District Attorney Offices & Attorney Generals are all complicit in Geneva Global Governance, Climate Action, immigration-human trafficking & UN Agenda 2030.

Q: Can you cite specific examples of NATO crimes EXEMPT from our legal system?

A: Sure: The sinking of the USS Maine in the port of Havana, Pearl Harbor, Patrice Lumumba, JFK, MLK, RFK, Pope John Paul I, The Diem Brothers, Salvadore Allende, the My Lai massacre, Tate-Folger-LaBianca bayonet murders, Zodiac killings, Victor Ohta family massacre, Jim Jones Jonestown Peoples Temple, Oklahoma City Bombing, WTC 911, Erin Valenti murder, Brian Thompson murder, COVID Hoax, COVID-19 bioweapon crimes, PCR crimes, hourly SMART DUST Terra Swarm chem trails sorties, Weather Warfare, CRISPR Therapeutics, Jennifer Doudna, Innovative Genomic Institute, Jamie Cate, Caribou Biosciences, Rachel Haurwitz, Palantir, Peter Thiel, Data Centers, Open AI Sam Altman, non-permitted installation of SMART METERS, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, Cellular Towers, Flock Cameras, Nano Bots, mandator vaccinations, REAL ID, Biometrics, eyeball, facial, palm print recognition, gun registration, wearable tracking devices, electronic tracking sensors installed in all new cars & motorcycles, Biosensors in skin, food, breathable air and in our farm crops & our mayors & city councils, Geneva UN Mandates promulgated by ITU, WHO, NATO, World Bank, IMF, Red Cross. CERN, WEF, Prisoner of War Convention applied to our residential hamlets.

Chancellor of Biomedicine at UC Berkeley. Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, PhD & founder of CRISPR Therapeutics of Zug Switzerland. (Gene Editing DNA)

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Subject terms: Genetic engineering, Genomic instability: