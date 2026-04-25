Hidden risks of CRISPR/Cas: structural variations & genome integrity
Undervalued genomic alterations raise substantial safety concerns for clinical translation.
Q: Does CRISPR Therapeutics & licensed partners Novartis & Caribou Biomedicine use of Cas9 neuromodulation upon civilians cause injury & felony assault?
A: Hell Yes, it does! Human Augmentation is a Death Penalty Capital Crime.
Q: Why do NATO, Congress, TRUMP, Governors & local law enforcement permit it.
A: Because your local Sheriff, Municipal Police, Superior Court Judges, District Attorney Offices & Attorney Generals are all complicit in Geneva Global Governance, Climate Action, immigration-human trafficking & UN Agenda 2030.
Q: Can you cite specific examples of NATO crimes EXEMPT from our legal system?
A: Sure: The sinking of the USS Maine in the port of Havana, Pearl Harbor, Patrice Lumumba, JFK, MLK, RFK, Pope John Paul I, The Diem Brothers, Salvadore Allende, the My Lai massacre, Tate-Folger-LaBianca bayonet murders, Zodiac killings, Victor Ohta family massacre, Jim Jones Jonestown Peoples Temple, Oklahoma City Bombing, WTC 911, Erin Valenti murder, Brian Thompson murder, COVID Hoax, COVID-19 bioweapon crimes, PCR crimes, hourly SMART DUST Terra Swarm chem trails sorties, Weather Warfare, CRISPR Therapeutics, Jennifer Doudna, Innovative Genomic Institute, Jamie Cate, Caribou Biosciences, Rachel Haurwitz, Palantir, Peter Thiel, Data Centers, Open AI Sam Altman, non-permitted installation of SMART METERS, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, Cellular Towers, Flock Cameras, Nano Bots, mandator vaccinations, REAL ID, Biometrics, eyeball, facial, palm print recognition, gun registration, wearable tracking devices, electronic tracking sensors installed in all new cars & motorcycles, Biosensors in skin, food, breathable air and in our farm crops & our mayors & city councils, Geneva UN Mandates promulgated by ITU, WHO, NATO, World Bank, IMF, Red Cross. CERN, WEF, Prisoner of War Convention applied to our residential hamlets.
Chancellor of Biomedicine at UC Berkeley. Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, PhD & founder of CRISPR Therapeutics of Zug Switzerland. (Gene Editing DNA)
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Subject terms: Genetic engineering, Genomic instability:
CRISPR technologies hold vast potential for therapeutic gene editing, however large structural variations often arise, posing an underappreciated safety concern. Here, the authors review emerging evidence of aberrant chromosomal abnormalities and discuss strategies to improve safety outcomes.
CRISPR/Cas technology has revolutionized genome engineering, unlocking unprecedented therapeutic potential. However, beyond well-documented concerns of off-target (OT) mutagenesis, recent studies reveal a more pressing challenge: large structural variations (SVs), including chromosomal translocations and megabase-scale deletions, particularly in cells treated with DNA-PKcs inhibitors. These undervalued genomic alterations raise substantial safety concerns for clinical translation.
As more CRISPR-based therapies progress toward the clinic, understanding and mitigating these risks is paramount. Here, we review emerging evidence on on-target aberrations and chromosomal translocations, identify key gaps in our understanding of the DNA repair pathways underlying these adverse effects, and discuss strategies to improve the safety of genome editing.
In summary, diverse factors—including cell type, treatment modalities, and patient-specific genetic profiles—can significantly affect both the efficacy and specificity of gene editing. This underscores the importance of personalized OT assessments whenever possible, while maintaining a balanced risk-benefit perspective: even if a genetic polymorphism creates a new OT site, the therapeutic benefit may outweigh the risk. To enhance the safety and precision of therapeutic genome editing, evaluation practices should prioritize: (i) detecting complex genomic aberrations beyond point mutations, (ii) assessing on-target effects alongside OT activity, (iii) accounting for genomic complexities introduced by DNA repair modulation, and (iv) considering cell type- and patient-specific factors, including genetic background and medical interventions, that may influence editing outcomes.
Post Humanity will be the planned result of CRISPR Cas9 modification of our DNA & then to GPS trace, track, tag humans as farm animals under Geneva Global Governance United Nations Agenda 2030, NATO, WHO, ITU, IMF, World Bank DNA-based REAL ID biometric security mandates.
COVID vaccines, Bird Flu Jabs, CRISPR pulsing, SMART DUST Biosensors, Medicare Precision Medicine, E-Pharmacy, Remote neuromodulation.
Another Harvard PhD pseudo scientist funded by DOE, DARPA & NATO.
Bioethics Abstract:
Genome editing technologies have led to fundamental changes in genetic science. Among them, CRISPR-Cas9 technology particularly stands out due to its advantages such as easy handling, high accuracy, and low cost. It has made a quick introduction in fields related to humans, animals, and the environment, while raising difficult questions, applications, concerns, and bioethical issues to be discussed. Most concerns stem from the use of CRISPR-Cas9 to genetically alter human germline cells and embryos (called germline genome editing). Germline genome editing leads to serial bioethical issues, such as the occurrence of undesirable changes in the genome, from whom and how informed consent is obtained, and the breeding of the human species (eugenics). However, the bioethical issues that CRISPR-Cas9 technology could cause in the environment, agriculture and livestock should also not be forgotten. In order for CRISPR-Cas9 to be used safely in all areas and to solve potential issues, worldwide legislation should be prepared, taking into account the opinions of both life and social scientists, policy makers, and all other stakeholders of the sectors, and CRISPR-Cas9 applications should be implemented according to such legislations. However, these controls should not restrict scientific freedom. Here, various applications of CRISPR-Cas9 technology, especially in medicine and agriculture, are described and ethical issues related to genome editing using CRISPR-Cas9 technology are discussed. The social and bioethical concerns in relation to human beings, other organisms, and the environment are addressed.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7129066/
https://www.congress.gov/crs_external_products/R/PDF/R44824/R44824.6.pdf
Keywords: Genome editing, CRISPR-Cas9 technology, bioethical issues, bioethics
As a library, NLM provides access to scientific literature. Inclusion in an NLM database does not imply endorsement of, or agreement with, the contents by NLM or the National Institutes of Health.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12325979/