Plaintiff’s Attorney Brian Panish told the jury today (Thursday, June 4) that he believes the punitive damages phase is "the most important part of the trial" because the purpose of the damages is to punish the defendants and send a message to society.



"You're going to send a message that this conduct is not tolerated, and it's going to stop others from engaging in this conduct, drunk driving, and all racing, all this cover up, all of this," Panish said.



Last Wednesday (June 3) Jurors awarded the Iskanders $176 million in compensatory

Punitive or Exemplary Damages are designed to punish wrongdoers & set an example for Society to discourage others from reprehensible conduct. To detour criminal criminality.

A conspiracy scheme of transferring assets, Bitcoin & cash to evade justice.

1) Did the conduct cause physical injury? Death is a TEN of TEN Level.

2) Did the conduct disregard the health & safety of others? Drunken racing?

3) Did the defendants acted with trickery or deceit? Flight, perjury, impaired