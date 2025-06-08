Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

His whisper cast a spell, (Paul Scofield)

An English Actor best known for his performance in "A Man for All Seasons".
Jun 08, 2025
English actor. An acclaimed performer of stage and films whose career spanned more than five decades. He won a Tony Award playing Sir Thomas More in the 1961 Broadway production of "A Man for All Seasons", and received an Academy Award after reprising the part in the 1966 film version. Scofield also created the role of Salieri in Peter Shaffer's play "Amadeus" (1979) and scored an Oscar nomination for his turn as Mark Van Doren in the film "Quiz Show" (1994). Born in Hurstpierpoint, Sussex, England, he attended the London Mask Theatre School and began appearing on stage during the early 1940s. He earned the reputation as being one of the greatest Shakespearean performers during the 20th century. In 1955 he made his big screen debut in the film "That Lady" and had memorable roles in "The Train" (1965), "King Lear" (1971) and "A Delicate Balance" (1973). He died at the age of 86 from leukemia.

Famous actors who have played Macbeth include:

  • Ralph Richardson

  • Margaret Leighton

  • Laurence Olivier

  • Vivien Leigh

  • Paul Scofield

  • Vivien Merchant

  • Nicol Williamson

  • Helen Mirren

  • Ian McKellen

  • Judi Dench

  • Bob Peck

  • Sara Kestleman

  • Jonathan Pryce

  • Sinéad Cusack

  • Derek Jacobi

  • Cheryl Campbell

  • Antony Sher

  • Harriet Walter

  • Greg Hicks

  • Sian Thomas

  • Michael Fassbender

  • Patrick Stewart

  • James McAvoy

