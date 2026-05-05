Griffith Park is named after Colonel Griffith J. Griffith, a mining entrepreneur and landowner who donated the land to Los Angeles in 1896 has an Obelisk tombstone.

Griffith J. Griffith was a successful mining speculator who purchased Rancho Los Feliz in 1882 and later developed portions of the land, including an ostrich farm, to attract residents to nearby property developments in Los Angeles. Despite his self-styled title of “Colonel,” he never served in the military. On December 16, 1896, Griffith and his wife Christina donated 3,015 acres of his estate to the city of Los Angeles, intending it to be a public park accessible to all along with an Obelisk.

The only cemetery actually in Hollywood, Hollywood Forever was founded in 1899 on 100 acres (40 ha) and named "Hollywood Cemetery" by F. W. Samuelson and (first name unknown) Lombard. In 1897, the two men were the owners of a 60 acres (24 ha) tract of land near Hollywood in Los Angeles County. In that year, they—along with Mrs. M. W. Gardner of Santa Monica, Joseph D. Rodford, Gilbert Smith, and Thomas R. Wallace—formed a corporation known as the "Hollywood Cemetery Association". The cemetery sold large tracts to Paramount Pictures, which, with RKO Pictures, bought 40 acres (16 ha) by 1920. Part of the remaining land was set aside for the Beth Olam Cemetery, within the grounds of Hollywood Forever, a dedicated Jewish burial ground for members of the local Jewish community.

It was founded in 1899 as Hollywood Cemetery, and starting in 1939 was known as Hollywood Memorial Park, until 1998, when it was given its current name.

Located at 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard (Route 66). Facing North is the Hollywood Sign and Obelisk atop the Griffith Observatory. South border is the Paramount Pictures Studio lot at 5515 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Douglas Fairbanks, Senior & Junior reflection pond & tomb.

Ben Bugsy Seigel, murdered in Beverly Hills at age 41.

Marilyn Monroe (Norma Jean) murdered in Brentwood at age 36.

Judy Garland (Frances Ethel Gumm) died in West London at age 47.

Fake crypt for Anne Heche, screen actress who disappeared at age 53.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery on 60-acres (#33) at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd (#33).

Masonic Lodge Temple on the property along with the Obelisk.