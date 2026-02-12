Most Hollywood murders are NATO Military crimes as Hollywood is 100% a SWISS BANK operated pacification & control operation.

Hillside Stranglers case were just two amateurs killing 10-13 mostly teenagers from the West Hollywood District in and around the Church of Scientology Celebrity Center.

As of 2024, there are eight Celebrity Centers open: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville and New York in the USA, and Vienna, Düsseldorf, Florence, and Paris in Europe.

Critics of Scientology point to L. Ron Hubbard‘s launch of “Project Celebrity” in 1955 to recruit celebrities into the church, and that the centers were established as an extension of this initial purpose.

“A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.”

— L. Ron Hubbard

Though the Church of Scientology denies the existence of a policy to recruit high-ranking celebrities, The New York Times reported, "internal church documents show that their primary purpose is to recruit celebrities and use the celebrities' prestige to help expand Scientology," and the Los Angeles Times wrote, "The Church of Scientology uses celebrity spokesmen to endorse L. Ron Hubbard's teachings and give Scientology greater acceptability in mainstream America." Mike Argue of the band Chester said, "We made a lot of money for the church", referring to the original Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles which attracted "a boatload of notables" in the 1970s.