Hollywood Military History, Pt 1
Hollywood Entertainment is a Military Weapon System from inception.
SWISS BANK AUTHORITY Obelisk atop Griffith Park & the Hollywood sign.
League of Nations President Woodrow Wilson and Federal Reserve Act of 1913 set the stage for military expansion of Hollywood.
1912 Universal Studios
1913 Woodrow Wilson Presidency & League of Nations Geneva Governance.
1920 Hollywood Bowl
1923 Warner Brothers (”Wonsal” or “Wonskolaser” Brothers)
1923 Roy & Walt Disney
1923 Hollywood Billboard Sigh
1924 CBS Columbia Pictures
1924 MGM Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Sony-Amazon
1924 Hollywood Reservoir (aka; Lake Hollywood)
1926 Castillo Del Lago: Home for Ben Bugsy Seigel & Madonna
1928 RKO Radio Pictures (RCA) Joe Kennedy & David Sarnoff
Howard Hughes was a Military Contractor for weapons & Hollywood
https://www.grunge.com/747752/howard-hughes-tragic-1946-plane-crash-explained/
Map from Natalie Wood 7708 Woodrow Wilson House to Ben Seigel's Castillo Del Lago:
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/6342+Mulholland+Hwy,+Los+Angeles,+CA+90068/7708+Woodrow+Wilson+Dr,+Los+Angeles,+CA+90046/@34.1153236,-118.3896269,11157m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2bf0b6998ed29:0xf8bc629a0020c59d!2m2!1d-118.3243994!2d34.1254707!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2be5f3652b4b3:0xb0b8ce62a28a37ad!2m2!1d-118.3642848!2d34.1211309?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDYxMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D