SWISS BANK AUTHORITY Obelisk atop Griffith Park & the Hollywood sign.

League of Nations President Woodrow Wilson and Federal Reserve Act of 1913 set the stage for military expansion of Hollywood.



1912 Universal Studios

1913 Woodrow Wilson Presidency & League of Nations Geneva Governance.

1920 Hollywood Bowl

1923 Warner Brothers (”Wonsal” or “Wonskolaser” Brothers)

1923 Roy & Walt Disney

1923 Hollywood Billboard Sigh

1924 CBS Columbia Pictures

1924 MGM Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Sony-Amazon

1924 Hollywood Reservoir (aka; Lake Hollywood)

1926 Castillo Del Lago: Home for Ben Bugsy Seigel & Madonna

1928 RKO Radio Pictures (RCA) Joe Kennedy & David Sarnoff