Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma San Francisco

Cruise south of Daly City on El Camino Real and at some point, you’ll notice a shift from business and apartment complexes to florists and cemeteries. You’ve entered the town of Colma, California.

In the early 1920s, Colma’s land was set aside specifically for cemeteries. Over 100,000 bodies were exhumed and moved there after the city of San Francisco evicted their dead to make room for more housing.