Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma San Francisco

Cruise south of Daly City on El Camino Real and at some point, you’ll notice a shift from business and apartment complexes to florists and cemeteries. You’ve entered the town of Colma, California.
In the early 1920s, Colma’s land was set aside specifically for cemeteries. Over 100,000 bodies were exhumed and moved there after the city of San Francisco evicted their dead to make room for more housing.
These days, there are more than a million dead buried in Colma. It’s living population, on the other hand. The 2020 census puts the population at 1,792 residents. In July of this year, I became one of those “aboveground” residents.
While cutting my hair one day, my barber asked me if I knew of any famous people buried in Colma. It got me wondering, so I called up Michael Svanevik, a local historian and co-author of “City of Souls: San Francisco’s Necropolis at Colma.” He told me there’s two categories of famous dead folks in Colma: the household names and the people who’ve made a mark on San Francisco in particular.