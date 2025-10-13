How deep is your love? The Brothers Gibb

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn was the neighborhood of Tony Manero.

Tony Manero, played by John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever,” resided in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. His home is located at 221 79th Street, although it has been remodeled since the film’s release. The neighborhood is depicted as a significant part of Tony’s life in the film, showcasing the disco culture of the time.

How Deep is Your Love?

[Verse 1]

I know your eyes in the mornin’ sun

I feel you touch me in the pourin’ rain

And the moment that you wander far from me

I wanna feel you in my arms again



[Pre-Chorus]

And you come to me on a summer breeze

Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave

And it’s me you need to show

How deep is your love?



[Chorus]

How deep is your love? How deep is your love?

I really mean to learn

‘Cause we’re livin’ in a world of fools

Breakin’ us down

When they all should let us be

We belong to you and me



[Verse 2]

I believe in you

You know the door to my very soul

You’re the light in my deepest, darkest hour

You’re my saviour when I fall

Born on the Isle of Man to English parents, the Gibb brothers lived in Chorlton, Manchester, England, until the late 1950s. There, in 1955, they formed the skiffle/rock and roll group the Rattlesnakes. The family then moved to Redcliffe, in the Moreton Bay Region, Queensland, Australia, and later to Cribb Island. After achieving their first chart successes in Australia as the Bee Gees, they returned to the UK in January 1967, when producer Robert Stigwood began promoting them to a worldwide audience. The Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever soundtrack (1977) was the turning point of their career, with both the film and soundtrack having a cultural impact throughout the world, enhancing the disco scene’s mainstream appeal. They won five Grammy Awards for Saturday Night Fever, including Album of the Year.