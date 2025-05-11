Human Antennas are the MESH (Soylent Green Smart Dust is People)

Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) is a signal processing technique that transforms a signal from the time domain into the frequency domain. It can be used to break down any time-dependent signal into a collection of sinusoids, which can be plotted in a frequency power-spectrum. This technique is used to transform EEG signals from time-based into frequency based. By doing so, hidden features can become apparent, and feature extraction can be performed to take characteristics from each filtering signal using the median, mean, and standard deviations of each EEG signal.

