- Larry Rat Fink, BlackRock

- Stephen Schwartzman, Blackstone

- Bruce Flatt, Blockfield Corporation

- Michael Milken, Drexell Berhnam & Milken Institute

- Lauren Jobs Powell, Ben Horowitz, Marc Andresssen of California Forever

- Joe Lacob, Doug Leone, Dean Jacobson, Jim Breyer, Sand Hill Road Bankers.

- Sam Atman, Peter Thiel, Jennifer Doudna, Jamie Cate, Rachael Haurwitz

- Eric Weinstein, Brett Weinstein, Jamie Dimon, Jane Fraser, Elon Musk

- Tim Cooke Eric Schutz, Bill Gates, Jefffrey Bezos, Steve Bahmer, Larry Ellison.

The rapid rollout of Data Centers and incessant push to build AI infrastructure for the sole purpose of tracking and managing tokenized money and utilities connected to smart devices, that is according to World Economic Forum co-chair and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and Canadian-based asset manager Brookfield Corporation CEO Bruce Flatt, who said that their wealth management firms are working to “rewire the world for the new economy that’s coming,” and make everything a tradeable and investable asset. (Tethered to the HAL-9000)

The duo made these shocking remarks in a conversation with Michael Milken — a multibillionaire known as the “Junk Bond King” and who helped develop the high-yield bond market — on May 12th at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, an American “nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life.”

The race to Post Humanity is Satanic and is Capital Offense.