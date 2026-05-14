Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Juxtaposition1
3hEdited

'We're Rewiring the Global Economy' so everything can be tracked, admitting that's why they need Datacenters!"

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Juxtaposition1
3h

Precision Medicine aka; Molecular Engineering Zombies:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCJpIzcYD9I

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