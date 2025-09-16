Human Augmentation is a Capital Offense

The term “capital offense” is used to describe a crime that is so serious that the death penalty may be considered an adequate punishment. One of the most common examples of a capital offense would be murder. Treason, or the betrayal of one’s country, is also considered a capital offense, and it is punishable by death. To explore this concept, consider the following capital offense definition.

A crime that is so severe that the death penalty is considered an appropriate form of punishment, such as murder, espionage, or treason.

