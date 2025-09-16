Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Human Augmentation is a Capital Offense

Punishable by death. CRISPR Gene Editing, SMART MONEY, Biodigital Enslavement
Sep 16, 2025
The term “capital offense” is used to describe a crime that is so serious that the death penalty may be considered an adequate punishment. One of the most common examples of a capital offense would be murder. Treason, or the betrayal of one’s country, is also considered a capital offense, and it is punishable by death. To explore this concept, consider the following capital offense definition.

  • A crime that is so severe that the death penalty is considered an appropriate form of punishment, such as murder, espionage, or treason.

SWISS BANK CRIMES are about Post Humanity Eugenics * the eradication of the human race from the earth. That’s the greatest atrocity in recorded history.

  • Military mapping of all hamlets & villages with the intent to imprison people.

  • Manufacturing SMART DUST and spraying it 24-7 worldwide to contaminant our breathable air, water, farms crops, plants, farm animals, and soil.

  • Deliberately tethering people to a Radiation Global Information Grid (GiG) without informed consent. Poising people with Havana Syndrome and lying about it as being a COVID-19 REAL ID trace, track & target control weapon.

  • Molecular Engineering of the world’s population is a crime against humanity.

  • Biological Enginering, Microbiology, Graphene Medicine, Precision Medicine. E-Pharmacy are all synonyms for CRISPR Technology of DNA augmentations.

  • It is Pacification & Control and mass murder, democide.

  • Microbioediting, Metagenomics & CRISPR are criminal assualt weapons.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics is headquartered in Zug Switzerland, London, Boston & San Francisco Mission Bay. It was founded by Jennifer Anne Doudna & Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier. Climate Change & E-medicine are cover stories.

  • Pimps and NATO-DARPA apologists for CRISPR are unwelcome on my channel.

  • Transformation will come by arresting all the PhDs associated with REAL ID & molecular engineering of 7G MESH augmented Zombies (post-humanity).

