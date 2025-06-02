Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

Human Augmentation is DNA editing, molecular engineering Zombie Robots

CRSPR Therapeutics is DNA editing & Human Augmentation Zombie Apocalypse
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jun 02, 2025
2
Share

To avoid the Zombie Apocalypse, you must practice your Tenets of Thinking:

1) Recognition
2) Interpretation
3) Expectation

And resist TRUMP Freedom Cities, C-40 & the Geneva UN Agenda 2030.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture