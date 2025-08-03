Human Augmentation, Lexicon of Terms Pt 2

“Augmentation” – Refers to a condition in which human beings are transitioned into something less than they might otherwise be. This process operates out of an arbitrary and flawed system of assessment which confuses superficial changes with essential potential. ----- “Autonomous Weapons Systems” – The Department of Defense directive 3000.09 turns over decisions involving the use of injurious and lethal force to processes that have been designed by people with questionable character and whose understanding concerning notions of “peace,” “truth,” “reason,” “justice,” and “sovereignty” are filled with epistemological and moral lacunae that have been passed on to the autonomous weapon systems.

“Biosensors” – This term refers to the ubiquitous set of nano particles, atoms, molecules, particulates, chemicals, synthetic materials, and self-assembling complexes that have been intentionally sprayed, dumped, poured, injected, and placed in the air, water, foods, clothes, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals to which human beings are exposed. These materials are capable of receiving and sending all manner of data that is capable not only of compromising human privacy right down to the levels of nucleic acids and thoughts, but, as well, the foregoing processes are taking place without the informed consent of the individuals on which such entities are being imposed. Any biosensor that is on, or within, a human being, irrespective of its location, is a “wearable.”

The occult (from Latin occultus 'hidden, secret') is a category of esoteric or supernatural beliefs and practices which generally fall outside the scope of organized religion and science, encompassing phenomena involving a 'hidden' or 'secret' agency, such as magic and mysticism. It can also refer to paranormal ideas such as extra-sensory perception and parapsychology.

Zero trust architecture (ZTA) or perimeterless security is a design and implementation strategy of IT systems. The principle is that users and devices should not be trusted by default, even if they are connected to a privileged network such as a corporate LAN and even if they were previously verified.

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field of science that develops methods and software tools for understanding biological data, especially when the data sets are large and complex. Bioinformatics uses biology, chemistry, physics, computer science, data science, computer programming, information engineering, mathematics and statistics to analyze and interpret biological data. This process can sometimes be referred to as computational biology, however the distinction between the two terms is often disputed. To some, the term computational biology refers to building and using models of biological systems.

MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) is the technology of microscopic devices incorporating both electronic and moving parts. MEMS are made up of components between 1 and 100 micrometres in size (i.e., 0.001 to 0.1 mm), and MEMS devices generally range in size from 20 micrometres to a millimetre (i.e., 0.02 to 1.0 mm), although components arranged in arrays (e.g., digital micromirror devices) can be more than 1000 mm. They usually consist of a central unit that processes data (an integrated circuit chip such as microprocessor) and several components that interact with the surroundings (such as microsensors).

Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO) is a wireless technology that multiplies the capacity of a radio link using multiple transmit and receive antennas. MIMO has become a core technology for broadband wireless communications, including mobile standards—4G WiMAX (802.16 e, m), and 3GPP 4G LTE and 5G NR, as well as Wi-Fi standards- IEEE 802.11n, ac, and ax.

Have you ever wondered while watching a Sci-Fi film how does computer Recognize what a person's next move will be or how it predicts our actions according to activities performed? Well, the simple answer is it uses Human Activity Recognition (HAR) Technology for this. To accurately engineer features from the raw data to build a machine learning model, it generally requires extensive domain understanding and methodologies from signal processing. It entails predicting a person's movement based on sensor data.

A smart city is an urban model that leverages technology, human capital, and governance to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and social inclusion, considered key goals for the cities of the future. Smart cities use digital technology to collect data and operate services. Data is collected from citizens, devices, buildings, or cameras. Applications include traffic and transportation systems, power plants, utilities, urban forestry, water supply networks, waste disposal, criminal investigations, information systems, schools, libraries, hospitals, and other community services. The foundation of a smart city is built on the integration of people, technology, and processes, which connect and interact across sectors such as healthcare, transportation, education, infrastructure, etc.