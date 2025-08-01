Joe DiMaggio’s Sicilian parents were deemed "enemy aliens" after Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

Giuseppe and Rosalia DiMaggio, both from Isola delle Femmine, were among the thousands of Germans, Japanese, and Italian immigrants classified as "enemy aliens" by the government after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Each was required to carry photo ID booklets at all times and was not allowed to travel outside a five-mile radius from their home without a permit. Giuseppe was barred from San Francisco Bay, where he had fished for decades, and his boat was seized. Rosalia became an American citizen in 1945, followed by Giuseppe in 1946.

Giuseppe, Joe’s father, was a fisherman who toiled all night at sea. He developed patience and persistence in Isola delle Femmine, and the same can be said for his wife Rosalia, who repaired fishing nets. After five years of marriage, they fled to California. “Only their daughter Adriana was born here,” says Rubino. The other eight children, including Joseph Paul DiMaggio, were all born in Martinez, California.

Mr. Rubino shares kind words about Joe’s legendary life. “We were so proud of the champion and the man,” he says. “He came to visit us in 1955. There is a photo of him with former Mayor Antonio Di Maggio. The last name Di Maggio is common here.”

RURAL RESETTLEMENT IN VIETNAM IN VIETNAM AN AGROVILLE IN DEVELOPMENT AN AGROVILLE IN DEVELOPMENT, Joseph J. Zaslol

In 1955 Michigan State Uni"ersity began a program of technical assistance to the Government of South Vietnam, supported by a contract with the predecessor agency of the United States Agency for International De velopment. Through this program Michigan State University provided technical advisors in the broad field of public administration, including police administration.

A plan for large-scale rural resettlement in Vietnam-the development of agrovilles-was announced in 1959 and implemented with urgency in the subsequent two years. Though the plan was abandoned in 1961, many elements of it have been incorporated into the strategic hamlet plan inaugurated in late 1961. The agroville program will be examined here with a view to revealing problems of rural resettlement in Vietnam, problems still basic today in the construction of strategic hamlets. This article will relate the agroville program to earlier plans for resettlement. It will review the Vietnamese government's basic intention at the time: an ambitious scheme to construct agrovilles throughout the entire delta region of South Vietnam. Finally, it will describe, through a case study of the agroville developed at Tan Luoc, the process of construction of a typical agroville.

