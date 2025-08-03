Human Beings are now walking antennas just like mobile phones

Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackHuman Beings are now walking antennas just like mobile phonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackHuman Beings are now walking antennas just like mobile phonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Human Beings are now walking antennas just like mobile phonesTethered to the Cloud HAL-9000 24-7, the augmented Zombie Apocalypse (IoE)Juxtaposition1Aug 03, 20252Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackHuman Beings are now walking antennas just like mobile phonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareAugmented Humans are full of aluminum, lithium & graphene and DNA coded MAC addresses. Zombie Apocalypse is UN Agenda 2030 REAL ID DNA-MAC enslavement.Geneva Switzerland World Governance. GAME OVER in 2025!Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackHuman Beings are now walking antennas just like mobile phonesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuxtaposition1’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJuxtaposition1Recent PostsHuman Augmentation, Lexicon of Terms Pt 216 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Human Augmentation, Lexicon of Terms Pt 116 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Preview video for Saturday's ZOOM ClassAug 2 • Juxtaposition1The REAL ID Olympic Games for Los Angeles 2028Aug 1 • Juxtaposition1Joe DiMaggio's Sicilian parents were declared Enemy Aliens WW2Aug 1 • Juxtaposition1SWISS BANKS resettle people based on War & Land Grant ReformAug 1 • Juxtaposition1Weather Warfare & forced resettlements (Military Land Reform)Aug 1 • Juxtaposition1
Share this post