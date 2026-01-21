There is the concept of Energy Neutral Operations (ENO): Topic for our Wednesday Night Zoom Class beginning at 5:30pm Pacific, 8:30pm Eastern

.

Wireless LANs based on the IEEE 802.11 standards are the most widely used computer networks in the world. These are commonly called Wi-Fi, which is a trademark belonging to the Wi-Fi Alliance. They are used for home and small office networks that link together laptop computers, printers, smartphones, Web TVs and gaming devices through a wireless network router, which in turn may link them to the Internet. Hotspots provided by routers at restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, libraries, and airports allow consumers to access the internet with portable wireless devices.

The standards are created and maintained by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) LAN/MAN Standards Committee (IEEE 802).

Abstract:

Wireless Body Sensor Networks (WBAN) are a special case of wireless sensor networks (WSN), developed to operate at the human body scale. Thus, energy efficiency is one of the major aspects that must be taken into consideration before designing any WBAN solution, because the change of batteries could be very difficult, especially when sensors are implanted inside the human body. For this reason, several research projects have been carried out on the adoption of energy harvesting schemes, that aim to collect energy from several sources surrounding the human body (sun, body warmth, movements, heartbeat, RF radiation ...) and transform it into an electrical energy to power the nodes of a WBAN.

Nevertheless, this harvested energy must also be better exploited, given the temporal variation nature of these alternative sources.

The purpose of this paper is to present a general overview of energy harvesting schemes, as well as methods in literature focusing on optimizing the exploitation of the harvested energy in a WBAN, through Mac, routing or physical layer protocols.

The battery which powers the wireless nodes and also enables the communication by providing the energy. The explored technique of energy harvesting from the human body movements itself can prove to be quite promising, because without connecting to any other external device using the technique of scavenging the energy from human body for operation of nodes. The various activities such as running, walking can generate power required for transmission by the battery. The energy collected from the nodes can be stored in inbuilt battery which can be chargeable and without any need of external charging. The smooth functioning of the nodes can be ensured. Not only collecting the energy for the functioning of nodes, the delay in the transmission of the packets, also needs to be addressed because the packets are having critical importance in the health of the patient and require proper timely transfer. Also increasing the throughput is one of the aims to be accomplished. The energy that is harvested from the body and stored in the battery. The use of harvested energy can be ensuring the smooth functioning of the Body Nodes. There is the concept of Energy Neutral Operations (ENO) also, which gives a prolonged life to the battery.