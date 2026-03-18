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Human Farm Animals tethered to the HAL-9000 CRISPR DNA

Tethering Humans to the Cloud where they await Commands & Manic Episodes.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Mar 18, 2026

REAL ID CRISPR is your SMART CITY “Farm Brand” GPS tracker tag.

Farm animals being E-Harvested until their eugenics expiration dates.

United Nations Agenda 2030, World Economic Forum & World Bank.

They have the cover stories already written:

  • Precision Medicine

  • Point-of-Care Medicine

  • E-Medicine (Telemedicine)

  • E-Pharmacy

  • Strava fitness GPS tracking (Warrantless searches)

  • Garmin devices

  • SMART GLASSES

  • Fitbit health monitoring

  • LED Streetlights

  • Ring Cameras

  • SMART METERS

  • Internet of Everything (IoE)

  • Neuromodulation

  • Molecular Engineering

  • CRISPR Therapeutics (Zug SWISS, London, Boston, San Francisco, Berkeley)

  • Caribou Biosciences (CRISPR Cas-9)

  • Biomedicine (Human Enhancement)

  • Gene Editing, DNA modification, novel vaccines

  • Human GPS Geofencing 24-7

  • E-Human Harvesting

  • Fusion Centers

  • UN NATO Peacekeeper Soldiers

  • Drones & Helicopters

  • CubeSats

  • Neighborhood Watch Programs

  • Global Positioning Systems

All designed for the clueless people to embrace military GPS targeting & control.

Cognitive Control of the Masses has already happened. (Molecular Engineering)

This is what a COVID-19, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox vaccinated person looks like inside.

Your local Keyboard Commando County Sheriff deputy, all masked up and assigned to his NATO-FEMA-CIA Fusion Center for “Neighborhood Watch Program”.

SMART DUST sensors & 6G Terahertz CRISPR Molecular Engineering people.

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