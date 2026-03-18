Human Farm Animals tethered to the HAL-9000 CRISPR DNA

REAL ID CRISPR is your SMART CITY “Farm Brand” GPS tracker tag.

Farm animals being E-Harvested until their eugenics expiration dates.

United Nations Agenda 2030, World Economic Forum & World Bank.

They have the cover stories already written:

Precision Medicine

Point-of-Care Medicine

E-Medicine (Telemedicine)

E-Pharmacy

Strava fitness GPS tracking (Warrantless searches)

Garmin devices

SMART GLASSES

Fitbit health monitoring

LED Streetlights

Ring Cameras

SMART METERS

Internet of Everything (IoE)

Neuromodulation

Molecular Engineering

CRISPR Therapeutics (Zug SWISS, London, Boston, San Francisco, Berkeley)

Caribou Biosciences (CRISPR Cas-9)

Biomedicine (Human Enhancement)

Gene Editing, DNA modification, novel vaccines

Human GPS Geofencing 24-7

E-Human Harvesting

Fusion Centers

UN NATO Peacekeeper Soldiers

Drones & Helicopters

CubeSats

Neighborhood Watch Programs

Global Positioning Systems

All designed for the clueless people to embrace military GPS targeting & control.

Cognitive Control of the Masses has already happened. (Molecular Engineering)

This is what a COVID-19, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox vaccinated person looks like inside.

Your local Keyboard Commando County Sheriff deputy, all masked up and assigned to his NATO-FEMA-CIA Fusion Center for “Neighborhood Watch Program”.

SMART DUST sensors & 6G Terahertz CRISPR Molecular Engineering people.