Human Farm Animals tethered to the HAL-9000 CRISPR DNA

REAL ID CRISPR is your SMART CITY “Farm Brand” GPS tracker tag.
Farm animals being E-Harvested until their eugenics expiration dates.
United Nations Agenda 2030, World Economic Forum & World Bank.
They have the cover stories already written:
Precision Medicine
Point-of-Care Medicine
E-Medicine (Telemedicine)
E-Pharmacy
Strava fitness GPS tracking (Warrantless searches)
Garmin devices
SMART GLASSES
Fitbit health monitoring
LED Streetlights
Ring Cameras
SMART METERS
Internet of Everything (IoE)
Neuromodulation
Molecular Engineering
CRISPR Therapeutics (Zug SWISS, London, Boston, San Francisco, Berkeley)
Caribou Biosciences (CRISPR Cas-9)
Biomedicine (Human Enhancement)
Gene Editing, DNA modification, novel vaccines
Human GPS Geofencing 24-7
E-Human Harvesting
Fusion Centers
UN NATO Peacekeeper Soldiers
Drones & Helicopters
CubeSats
Neighborhood Watch Programs
Global Positioning Systems
All designed for the clueless people to embrace military GPS targeting & control.
Cognitive Control of the Masses has already happened. (Molecular Engineering)
This is what a COVID-19, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox vaccinated person looks like inside.
Your local Keyboard Commando County Sheriff deputy, all masked up and assigned to his NATO-FEMA-CIA Fusion Center for “Neighborhood Watch Program”.
SMART DUST sensors & 6G Terahertz CRISPR Molecular Engineering people.