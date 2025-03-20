Playback speed
Hunger Games & Global Insolvency fake Nations PSYOPS

SWISS Bank Hunger Game District run out of Geneva. (Central Global Authority)
Mar 20, 2025
Switzerland is the only nation in the world that is solvent. Every other nation is insolvent. The communist Chinese, the socialist Russians, the Ukrainians, the fake state of Israel, which is not a nation. It's a subsidiary of Geneva, Switzerland. There's no Israel. There's no Manson family. There's no United States of America. There's no New Zealand. There's no Australia. There's no Zimbabwe. No, no, no. There's no Uganda or Buganda. There's no South Africa. There's no Dubai. United Emirates Republic. There's no UAE. UAE. United Arab Emirates. There's no such thing.

Only SWISS Bank Authority and Hunger Game Districts run by Geneva.

