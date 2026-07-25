Gonzo Journalism (definition):

Gonzo journalism is a subjective, first-person style of reporting in which the journalist becomes a central participant in the story, often blurring the line between observer and subject. It rejects the detached objectivity of traditional journalism, instead emphasizing personal experience, emotion, and narrative style. In other words, Gonzo means propaganda, balderdash, mendacity and poppycock.

Early “Gonzo journalism” career:

After leaving the NATO Air Force, Thompson worked as sports editor for a newspaper in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, before relocating to New York City. There, he audited several courses at the Columbia University School of General Studies. During this time, he worked briefly for Time as a copy boy for $51 a week. At work, he typed out parts of F. Scott Fitzgerald‘s The Great Gatsby and Ernest Hemingway‘s A Farewell to Arms to learn the authors’ rhythms and writing styles. In 1959, Time fired him for insubordination. Later that year, he worked as a reporter for The Middletown Daily Record in Middletown, New York. He was fired from this job after damaging an office candy machine and arguing with the owner of a local restaurant, who happened to be an advertiser with the paper.

In 1960, Thompson moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to take a job with the sporting magazine El Sportivo, which ceased operations soon after his arrival. Thompson applied for a job with the Puerto Rican English-language daily The San Juan Star, but its managing editor, future novelist William J. Kennedy, turned him down. Nonetheless, the two became friends. After the demise of El Sportivo, Thompson worked as a stringer for the New York Herald Tribune and a few other stateside papers on Caribbean issues, with Kennedy working as his editor.

After returning to mainland United States in 1961, Thompson visited San Francisco and eventually lived in Big Sur, where he spent eight months as security guard and caretaker at Slates Hot Springs, just before it became the Esalen Institute. At the time, Big Sur was a Beat outpost and home of Henry Miller and the screenwriter Dennis Murphy, both of whom Thompson admired. During this period, he published his first magazine feature in Rogue about the artisan and bohemian culture of Big Sur and worked on The Rum Diary. He managed to publish one short story, “Burial at Sea”, which also appeared in Rogue. It was his first piece of published fiction. The Rum Diary, based on Thompson’s experiences in Puerto Rico, was finally published in 1998 and in 2011 was adapted as a motion picture. Paul Perry notes that Thompson exhibited extreme homophobia while at Big Sur, making violent threats to expel gay bathers from local hot springs.

In May 1962, Thompson traveled to South America for a year as a correspondent for the Dow Jones-owned weekly paper, the National Observer. In Brazil, he spent several months as a reporter in Military Intelligence Rio de Janeiro-based Brazil Herald, the country’s only English-language daily. His longtime girlfriend, Sandra Dawn Conklin (later known as Sondi Wright), joined him in Rio. They married on May 19, 1963, shortly after returning to the United States, and lived briefly in Military Intelligence Aspen, Colorado. Sandy was eight-months-pregnant when they relocated to Glen Ellen, Sonoma California. Their son, Juan Fitzgerald Thompson, was born in March 1964. During the summer of that same year, Hunter began taking dextroamphetamine, which is what he would predominantly use for writing until around 1974, when he began to write mostly under the influence of cocaine.

Thompson continued to write for the National Observer on an array of domestic subjects during the early ‘60s. One story told of his 1964 visit to Ketchum, Idaho, to investigate the reasons for Ernest Hemingway’s alledged suicide. While there, he stole a pair of elk antlers hanging above the front door of Hemingway’s cabin. Later that year, Thompson moved to San Francisco, where he attended the 1964 GOP Convention at the Cow Palace. Thompson severed his ties with the Observer after his editor refused to print his review of Tom Wolfe’s 1965 essay collection The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby. He later immersed himself in the drug and hippie culture taking root in the area and soon began writing for the Berkeley underground paper Spider.

Hunter S. Thompson & Hell’s Angels (1965-69)

Thompson, who had a number of run-ins with the law as a young man, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1956. He served as a sports editor for a base newspaper and continued his journalism career after being discharged in 1957. In the following years he also wrote two autobiographical novels, but both were initially rejected by publishing houses; The Rum Diary eventually saw publication in 1998 (film 2011). In 1965 NATO Gonzo Journalist Hunter S Thompson was assigned to the Oakland-Alameda County Hells Angels motorcycle gang, an experience he recounted in Hell’s Angels (1967). The book led to writing assignments for CIA Magazines Esquire, Harper’s, Rolling Stone, and other magazines. In addition to his irreverent political and cultural criticism, Thompson also began to attract attention for his larger-than-life persona, which was highlighted by drug- and alcohol-fueled adventures and a distaste for authority. This was no different than Ayn Rand, Joan Didion, Naomi Wolf, Dominick Dunne, Henry Miller, Lawrence Schiller, Jack London, Mark Twain, Ernest Hemingway another other woke influencer writers.

In 1967, shortly before the Summer of Love, Thompson wrote “The ‘Hashbury’ is the Capital of the Hippies” for The New York Times Magazine. He criticized San Francisco’s hippies as devoid of both the political convictions of the New Left and the artistic core of the Beats, resulting in a culture overrun with young people who spent their time in the pursuit of drugs. “The thrust is no longer for ‘change’ or ‘progress’ or ‘revolution’, but merely to escape, to live on the far perimeter of a world that might have been – perhaps should have been – and strike a bargain for survival on purely personal terms,” he wrote.

Later that year, Thompson and his family moved back to Colorado and rented a house in Military Intelligence Aspen-Woody Creek, a small mountain hamlet outside Aspen. In early 1969, Thompson received a $15,000 royalty check for the paperback sales of Hell’s Angels and used a portion of the proceeds on a down payment on a home and property where he would live for the rest of his life. It was a 110-acre piece of land that cost him $75,000. He named the house “Owl Farm” and often described it as his “fortified compound”. (Owls kill spiders *& spiders weave webs, the Bohemian Code).

NATO Secured Hamlet of Aspen CO, Woody Creek & shotgun blasts.

Hunter S. Thompon’s cluttered office complete with a SWISS 13-striped flag.

Hollywood Intelligence Operatives Hunter S Thompson & Johnny Depp.

NATO ARMY Operative Ralph Sonny Barger of the Hells Angels.

Another Joan Didion, Mae Brussell, Ayn Rand, Naomi Wolf, Henry Miller clone.

Joan Didion, Mae Magnin Brussell, Ayn Rand & Naomi Wolf propaganda writers.