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Juxtaposition1
2h

The Verdict is a 1982 American legal drama film directed by Sidney Lumet and written by David Mamet, adapted from Barry Reed's 1980 novel of the same name.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Verdict

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Autumn
2h

I'll not going to go lie down and die. I am going to put Farm plates on my truck and opt out of road and fuel taxes. I think it'll be too expensive and too hard to get back. My best jobs were always close.

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