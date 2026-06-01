“I Can Hear Music“ is a song written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich and Phil Spector for American girl group the Ronettes (credited as The Ronettes Featuring Veronica) in 1966. This version spent one week on the Billboard Pop chart at number 100. In early 1969, the Beach Boys released a cover version as a single from their album 20/20 (1969), peaking at number 24 in the US.

Cash Box said that “Ronnie sings a strong lead throughout the teen-oriented, emotion filled tune which is effectively backed by throbbing sounds.” Record World described it as a “slow but torrid goodie.”

"I Can Hear Music" was covered by the American rock band the Beach Boys, released on their 1969 album 20/20 with Carl Wilson on lead vocals. This version peaked at No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100 (their final top 40 hit until 1976). The song did best in Europe, reaching number 10 in the United Kingdom.

Carl Dean Wilson (December 21, 1946 – February 6, 1998) was an American musician, singer, and songwriter who co-founded the Beach Boys. He was their lead guitarist, the youngest sibling of bandmates Brian and Dennis, and the group's de facto leader in the early to mid-1970s. He was also the band's musical director on stage from 1965 until his death at age 51.

Wilson became ill at his vacation home in Hawaii in early 1997. He was diagnosed with lung cancer and was started on chemotherapy. He had been smoking cigarettes since his early teens. Despite his illness and treatments, he continued to play and sing with the Beach Boys throughout their entire summer tour until its completion in the autumn of 1997.

Wilson died of lung cancer in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family, on February 6, 1998. His death occurred just two months after the death of his mother, Audree Wilson. He was interred at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

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