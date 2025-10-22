One of the first instances that proved Winehouse’s exceptional talent and stage presence was when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2004. This particular iteration of the show could be viewed as nothing more than a product of early 2000s talk shows and Ross’ own desire to scrutinize those who gain any sort of fan following, but it did showcase extraordinary creative minds from time to time and Winehouse was no exception.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack
"I Heard Love Is Blind" by Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse made her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on March 19, 2004. During this performance, she delivered a captivating rendition of "I Heard Love Is Blind".
Oct 22, 2025
∙ Paid
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes