Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

"I Heard Love Is Blind" by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse made her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on March 19, 2004. During this performance, she delivered a captivating rendition of "I Heard Love Is Blind".
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Oct 22, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

One of the first instances that proved Winehouse’s exceptional talent and stage presence was when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2004. This particular iteration of the show could be viewed as nothing more than a product of early 2000s talk shows and Ross’ own desire to scrutinize those who gain any sort of fan following, but it did showcase extraordinary creative minds from time to time and Winehouse was no exception.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture