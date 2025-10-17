Verse 1

If I ever leave ya, baby

You can say, “I told you so”

And if I ever hurt ya

I hurt myself as well

Chorus

Now is there any way for a man to carry on?

Do you think I want my loved one gone?

Said, I love you more than you’ll ever know

More than you’ll ever know

Verse 2

When I wasn’t making too much money

You know where my pay-check went

I brought it home to ya, baby

I never spent one red cent

Chorus

Now is there any way for a man to carry on?

Do you think I want my loved one gone?

I said I love you more than you’ll ever know

More than you’ll ever know

Verse 3

I’m not trying to be just any kinda man

I’m just tryna to be somebody

That you can love, trust, and understand

I know, I know, I know, I can be

A part of you no one else could see, yeah

But I got to hear ya say, I’ve got to hear ya say, “It’s alright”

Verse 4

I’m only flesh and blood

But I can be anything that you demand

I could be king of everything

Or just a tiny grain of sand

Chorus

Now is there any way for a man to carry on?

Do you think I want my loved one gone?

Said, I love you more than you’ll ever know, oh

I don’t want nobody else, I don’t need nobody else

Oh, I love ya more than you’ll ever know