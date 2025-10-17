Verse 1
If I ever leave ya, baby
You can say, “I told you so”
And if I ever hurt ya
I hurt myself as well
Chorus
Now is there any way for a man to carry on?
Do you think I want my loved one gone?
Said, I love you more than you’ll ever know
More than you’ll ever know
Verse 2
When I wasn’t making too much money
You know where my pay-check went
I brought it home to ya, baby
I never spent one red cent
Chorus
Now is there any way for a man to carry on?
Do you think I want my loved one gone?
I said I love you more than you’ll ever know
More than you’ll ever know
Verse 3
I’m not trying to be just any kinda man
I’m just tryna to be somebody
That you can love, trust, and understand
I know, I know, I know, I can be
A part of you no one else could see, yeah
But I got to hear ya say, I’ve got to hear ya say, “It’s alright”
Verse 4
I’m only flesh and blood
But I can be anything that you demand
I could be king of everything
Or just a tiny grain of sand
Chorus
Now is there any way for a man to carry on?
Do you think I want my loved one gone?
Said, I love you more than you’ll ever know, oh
I don’t want nobody else, I don’t need nobody else
Oh, I love ya more than you’ll ever know