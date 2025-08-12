Short Skirt/Long Jacket, Song by CAKE:

I want a girl with a mind like a diamond

I want a girl who knows what's best

I want a girl with shoes that cut

And eyes that burn like cigarettes

I want a girl with the right allocations

Who's fast and thorough and sharp as a tack

She's playing with her jewelry, she's putting up her hair

She's touring the facility and picking up slack

I want a girl with a short skirt and a long jacket

I want a girl who gets up early (gets up early)

I want a girl who stays up late (stays up late)

I want a girl with uninterrupted prosperity

Who uses a machete to cut through red tape

With fingernails that shine like justice (hey, ho)

And a voice that is dark like tinted glass (hey, ho)

She is fast and thorough and sharp as a tack (hey, ho)

She's touring the facility and picking up slack (hey)

I want a girl with a short skirt and a long, long jacket

I want a girl with a smooth liquidation (smooth liquidation)

I want a girl with good dividends (good dividends)

At Citibank we will meet accidentally (meet accidentally)

We'll start to talk when she borrows my pen

She wants a car with a cupholder arm rest (hey, ho)

She wants a car that will get her there (hey, ho)

She's changing her name from Kitty to Karen (hey, ho)

She's trading her MG for a white Chrysler La Baron (hey)

I want a girl with a short skirt and a long jacket