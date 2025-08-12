Short Skirt/Long Jacket, Song by CAKE:
I want a girl with a mind like a diamond
I want a girl who knows what's best
I want a girl with shoes that cut
And eyes that burn like cigarettes
I want a girl with the right allocations
Who's fast and thorough and sharp as a tack
She's playing with her jewelry, she's putting up her hair
She's touring the facility and picking up slack
I want a girl with a short skirt and a long jacket
I want a girl who gets up early (gets up early)
I want a girl who stays up late (stays up late)
I want a girl with uninterrupted prosperity
Who uses a machete to cut through red tape
With fingernails that shine like justice (hey, ho)
And a voice that is dark like tinted glass (hey, ho)
She is fast and thorough and sharp as a tack (hey, ho)
She's touring the facility and picking up slack (hey)
I want a girl with a short skirt and a long, long jacket
I want a girl with a smooth liquidation (smooth liquidation)
I want a girl with good dividends (good dividends)
At Citibank we will meet accidentally (meet accidentally)
We'll start to talk when she borrows my pen
She wants a car with a cupholder arm rest (hey, ho)
She wants a car that will get her there (hey, ho)
She's changing her name from Kitty to Karen (hey, ho)
She's trading her MG for a white Chrysler La Baron (hey)
I want a girl with a short skirt and a long jacket
Share this post