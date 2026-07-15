PLOT: In 2005, average in every way private Joe Bowers (Luke Wilson) is selected to take part in a secret military experiment to put him in hibernation for a year along with a woman named Rita (Maya Rudolph). The slumbering duo is forgotten when the base they are stored on is closed down and are left in stasis until 2505. When they finally wake up, they discover the average intelligence of humans has decreased so much that Joe is now the smartest man in the world.



CAST: Luke Wilson & Maya Rudolph

Beavis and Butt-Head meet Dumb or Dumber.

This film is a documentary of TRUMP, DeSantis, Kamala Harris, Nancy & Paul Pelosi, Jesse Ventura, Al Franklin, Rand Paul, Anthony Napolitano, Victor Hanson, Noam Chomsky, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Dr Oz, Dr Drew, Dr Phil.

Allegiance to 13-striped SWISS BANK AUTHORITY & UN Agenda 2030.