"If I can Dream", 1968 Christmas TV Special

Recorded shortly after the April 4th MLK murder near Graceland: & June 6th RFK assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Elvis Presley recorded “If I Can Dream” on June 23, 1968. This song was part of his “68 Comeback Special,” which aired from June 20 to 30, 1968.
“If I Can Dream”, Song by Elvis Presley:
There must be lights burning brighter somewhere
Got to be birds flying higher in a sky more blue
If I can dream of a better land
Where all my brothers walk hand in hand
Tell me why, oh why
Oh why can’t my dream come true?
Oh why?
There must be peace and understanding sometime
Strong winds of promise that will blow away
The doubt and fear
If I can dream of a warmer sun
Where hope keeps shining on everyone
Tell me why, oh why
Oh why won’t that sun appear?
We’re lost in a cloud
With too much rain
We’re trapped in a world
That’s troubled with pain (oh yeah)
As long as a man
Has the strength to dream
He can redeem his soul and fly
(He can fly)
Deep in my heart there’s a trembling question
Still I am sure that the answer’s
Answer’s gonna come somehow
Out there in the dark (out in the dark)
There’s a beckoning candle, yeah
And while I can think, while I can talk
While I can stand, while I can walk
While I can dream
Oh please let my dream come true
Woah
Right now
Let it come true right now (let it come true)
Oh yeah
(Oh yeah!)
(Thank you, good night)