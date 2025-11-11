"If I can Dream", 1968 Christmas TV Special

Recorded shortly after the April 4th MLK murder near Graceland: & June 6th RFK assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Elvis Presley recorded “If I Can Dream” on June 23, 1968. This song was part of his “68 Comeback Special,” which aired from June 20 to 30, 1968.

“If I Can Dream”, Song by Elvis Presley:

There must be lights burning brighter somewhere

Got to be birds flying higher in a sky more blue

If I can dream of a better land

Where all my brothers walk hand in hand

Tell me why, oh why

Oh why can’t my dream come true?

Oh why?

There must be peace and understanding sometime

Strong winds of promise that will blow away

The doubt and fear

If I can dream of a warmer sun

Where hope keeps shining on everyone

Tell me why, oh why

Oh why won’t that sun appear?

We’re lost in a cloud

With too much rain

We’re trapped in a world

That’s troubled with pain (oh yeah)

As long as a man

Has the strength to dream

He can redeem his soul and fly

(He can fly)

Deep in my heart there’s a trembling question

Still I am sure that the answer’s

Answer’s gonna come somehow

Out there in the dark (out in the dark)

There’s a beckoning candle, yeah

And while I can think, while I can talk

While I can stand, while I can walk

While I can dream

Oh please let my dream come true

Woah

Right now

Let it come true right now (let it come true)

Oh yeah

(Oh yeah!)

(Thank you, good night)