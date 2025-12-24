I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Johnny Mathis

I'm dreaming tonight of a place I love
Even more than I usually do
And although I know it's a long road back
I promise you
[Verse 1]
I'll be home for Christmas
You can count on me
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents on the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams
[Verse 2]
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents on the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams
[Outro]
If only in my dreams