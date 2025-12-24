I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Johnny Mathis

I'm dreaming tonight of a place I love

Even more than I usually do

And although I know it's a long road back

I promise you



[Verse 1]

I'll be home for Christmas

You can count on me

Please have snow and mistletoe

And presents on the tree

Christmas Eve will find me

Where the love light gleams

I'll be home for Christmas

If only in my dreams

[Verse 2]

Please have snow and mistletoe

And presents on the tree

Christmas Eve will find me

Where the love light gleams

I'll be home for Christmas

If only in my dreams



[Outro]

If only in my dreams

