Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

I’ll Be Home for Christmas by Johnny Mathis

John Royce Mathis (born September 30, 1935) is an American singer.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 24, 2025

I'm dreaming tonight of a place I love
Even more than I usually do
And although I know it's a long road back
I promise you

[Verse 1]
I'll be home for Christmas
You can count on me
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents on the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams

[Verse 2]
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents on the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams

[Outro]
If only in my dreams

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture