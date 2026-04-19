DEATH VALLEY, CA -- At 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, Death Valley National Park received a report of a potential plane crash in the western portion of the park near Rainbow Canyon. Responding rangers reported scattered debris and seven visitors with non-life-threatening injuries.



Dispatchers immediately contacted Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. Resources from multiple agencies including the Navy, National Park Service, Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Inyo County, and Lone Pine Fire were dispatched to the incident.



The public is requested to avoid stopping in the area near Father Crowley Vista Point to allow emergency responders to work safely. The parking lot will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time and there may be delays on CA-190.



On August 1, the Navy confirmed that the pilot died in the crash. In accordance with policy, the name of the pilot will be withheld for 24 hours following the notification of next of kin.



"Our hearts go out the family and friends of the pilot," said Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "Death Valley is proud of our unique role as a training ground for the military and we mourn the loss of this brave pilot. We're also relieved that the injuries to the seven bystanders were not more severe."



Rainbow Canyon, commonly called Star Wars Canyon, is part of the R-2508 Complex which the military has utilized since the 1930s. The California Desert Protection Action, which created Death Valley National Park in 1994, stipulated the continuation of military overflights in the park.

Pilot Killed on July 31, 2019, Rainbow Canyon Crash (Star Wars Canyon):

The pilot killed in the July 31, 2019, crash in Rainbow Canyon (also called “Star Wars Canyon”) was Lt. Charles Z. Walker, a 33‑year‑old U.S. Navy F/A‑18E Super Hornet pilot The Aviationist.

Walker was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, the “Vigilantes,” based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. He had graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and was a graduate of the Navy’s Strike Fighter Weapons School Pacific The Aviationist. At the time of the crash, he was conducting a routine low‑altitude training mission with another pilot when his aircraft collided with the canyon wall at high speed Military.com.

The crash injured seven people on the ground, including French tourists, who suffered cuts and burns from shrapnel The Aviationist. The U.S. Navy described Walker as “an integral member of the Vigilante family” and “an incredible naval aviator, husband and son”.

History:

The R-2508 Complex, located in Southern California, was established in 1955 to provide a controlled area to conduct military activities. The complex is the largest single area of overland Special Use Airspace in the United States, providing irreplaceable capabilities for weapons testing and military training.



The R-2508 Complex is managed by the Joint Policy and Planning Board (JPPB). The JPPB is comprised of the Commanders of the 412 Test Wing (TW), National Training Center (NTC) Fort Irwin, and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) China Lake. The Complex Control Board (CCB) manages the day-to-day business of the complex, including safety and operations, while the Central Coordinating Facility (CCF) coordinates airspace usage.



The military has been operating in this area since 1943, providing critical testing and training to deliver superior aircraft and weapons systems. To protect this world-class capability, the Navy, Air Force, and Army work together, through the JPPB, to ensure sustained operations.

The Mission Today:

The R-2508 Complex supports a broad spectrum of testing and training operations. These operations include participants from NAWCWD, 412 TW, NTC, the Navy Fleet, other military services, commercial enterprises, foreign allies, and others.

Airspace:

The R-2508 Complex consists of 20,000 square miles of Special Use Airspace. This area encompasses portions of Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties. A large portion of the R-2508 Complex overlies other federally owned lands including national parks, national forests, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property.



Death Valley National Park falls under this complex. When Death Valley National Monument became a national park in 1994, it was agreed to maintain the airspace as a training area.

Flight Operations:

The R-2508 Complex provides a wide variety of terrain that supports a realistic and rigorous testing and training environment. Low-level flights are permitted as low as 200 feet above the ground while operating in the R-2508 Complex Military Operating Areas (MOAs). These MOAs allow for routine training and testing maneuvers to occur outside of the Restricted Airspace.



Operations within the R-2508 Complex typically occur between 6:30 a.m and 10:30 p.m. However, some flight operations occur outside of these times to support unique requirements.

F-18E Super Hornet fighter-bomber (Air2Air & Air2Ground Combat)

Death Valley