"In my bed" by Amy Winehouse at age 20

In My Bed

Song by Amy Winehouse

Wish I could say it breaks my heart

Like you did in the beginning

It’s not that we grew apart

A nightingale no longer singing

It’s something I know you can’t do

Separate sex with emotion

I sleep alone, the sun comes up

You’re still clinging to that notion

Everything is slowing down

River of no return

Recognize my every sound

There’s nothing new to learn

You’ll never get my mind right

Like two ships passing in the night

In the night, in the night

Want the same thing when we lay

Otherwise mine’s a different way

It’s a different way from where I’m going

Oh, it’s you again

Listen, this isn’t a reunion

So sorry if I turn my head

Yours is a familiar face

But that don’t make your place safe

In my bed, my bed, my bed

I never thought my memory

Of what we had could be intruded

But I couldn’t let it be

I needed it as much as you did

Now it’s not hard to understand

Why we just speak at night

The only time I hold your hand

Is to get the angle right

Everything is slowing down

River of no return

You recognise my every sound

There’s nothing new to learn

You’ll never get my mind right

Like two ships passing in the night

In the night, in the night

Want the same thing where we lay

Otherwise mine’s a different way

It’s a different way from where I’m going

Oh, it’s you again

Listen, this isn’t a reunion

So sorry if I turn my head

Yours is a familiar face

But that don’t make your place safe

In my bed, my bed, my ba ba dee dee bed