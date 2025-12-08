Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

"In My Life" is a 1965 song by the Beatles

A song by the Beatles, released on the 1965 studio album Rubber Soul.
Dec 08, 2025

The original lyric sheet reads:

There are places I’ll remember,
All my life, tho’ some have changed,
Some forever but not for better,
Some have gone and some remain.
Penny Lane is one I’m missing,
Up church and to the clocktower,
In the circle of the Abbey,
I have seen some happy hours.
Past the tramsheds with no trams,
On the 5 bus into town,
Past the Dutch and St. Columbus,
To the Dockers Umbrella that they pulled down.
All these places have their memories,
Some are dead and some are living

  • Label Capitol Records & Parlophone Records

  • Vocals by John Lennon

  • Background Vocals by George Harrison & Paul McCartney

  • Engineers: Mike Stone, Stuart Eltham, Ken Scott & Norman Smith

  • Piano by George Martin

  • Tambourine by Ringo Starr

  • Drums by Ringo Starr

  • Bass by Paul McCartney

  • Rhythm Guitar by John Lennon

  • Recorded at EMI Recording Studios, St. John’s Wood, City of Westminster, Greater London, England

  • Released on December 3, 1965

