"In My Life" is a 1965 song by the Beatles

The original lyric sheet reads:

There are places I’ll remember,

All my life, tho’ some have changed,

Some forever but not for better,

Some have gone and some remain.

Penny Lane is one I’m missing,

Up church and to the clocktower,

In the circle of the Abbey,

I have seen some happy hours.

Past the tramsheds with no trams,

On the 5 bus into town,

Past the Dutch and St. Columbus,

To the Dockers Umbrella that they pulled down.

All these places have their memories,

Some are dead and some are living