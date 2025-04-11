Instagram, META-Facebook & YouTube censorship channels

A Pimp of COVID fear porn for YouTube, Monarch Masking, Six-foot distancing & JABS & boosters.

John Campbell (YouTube COVID Pimp)

John Lorimer Campbell is an English YouTuber and retired nurse educator who has made videos about the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the videos received praise, but they later diverged into COVID-19 misinformation. He has been criticized for suggesting COVID-19 deaths have been over-counted, repeating false claims about the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, and providing misleading commentary about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 2024, his YouTube channel had 3 million subscribers and over 750 million views. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Campbell_(YouTuber)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_London https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lancaster_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Greater_Manchester https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Cumbria

The Fake Doctor PSYOPS (COINTELPRO concealment, fear & chaos): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-fake-doctor-psyops-cointelpro