Imagine a world where there were no candidates pandering for your vote.

No sponsored shills. No indoctrinated professionals. No clueless clowns.

No lawyers, No attorneys. No Medicare trained physicians. No used car salesmen.

No preposterous mendacity slogans or ritualistic chants (Baldfaced lies):

“Your Voice, Your Power — Use It at the Polls.”

“Democracy Works Best When You Show Up.”

“One Vote Can Change the Story — Make It Yours.”

“Ballots Speak Louder Than Complaints.”

“Stand Up, Show Up, Speak Out — Vote!”

“The Future Is Decided by Those Who Participate.”