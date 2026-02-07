Is Anarchy the True Promised Land on Earth?
There are no Nations, No governments. No peoples, No honest Bankers, No leaders. And no organized religions!
Imagine a world where there were no candidates pandering for your vote.
No sponsored shills. No indoctrinated professionals. No clueless clowns.
No lawyers, No attorneys. No Medicare trained physicians. No used car salesmen.
No preposterous mendacity slogans or ritualistic chants (Baldfaced lies):
“Your Voice, Your Power — Use It at the Polls.”
“Democracy Works Best When You Show Up.”
“One Vote Can Change the Story — Make It Yours.”
“Ballots Speak Louder Than Complaints.”
“Stand Up, Show Up, Speak Out — Vote!”
“The Future Is Decided by Those Who Participate.”
“Voting Is Not Just a Right — It’s a Responsibility.”
“Safe & Effective” “Practice social distancing”
“Standard of care” “Ask your doctor about Lipitor”
“Just do it” “Nike Swoosh!”
“Just follow the science” “We all need to get vaccinated”
“Get your annual flu shot” “Get your annual COVID shot”
“No one is safe until everyone is safe”. “Mask up!”
“Make Love, not War” “Give Peace a Chance”
‘Tune in. Turn on. Drop Out” “Bed in for Peace”
.
Bill Clinton famously stated, "It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is," during his grand jury testimony regarding his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.
You'll own nothing and be happy") is a phrase published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and based on a 2016 essay by the Danish politician Ida Auken about a future in which a hypothetical person relies on the sharing economy for many of their needs.
Yes:
Yes, all state governors are required to take a national secrecy oath as part of their oath of office. This oath typically includes a commitment to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state. The exact wording and context of the oath may vary by state, but it generally reinforces the governor's duty to uphold the law and the Constitution and NATO.
That means:
No discussions on Chem Trials
No opposition to the annual COVID or flu vaccinations
No opposition to GMA Farm products
No opposition to inoculation of farm animals
No opposition to electric cars, SMART METRS, Rong Cameras & LED streetlights
No discussions on Human Augmentation
No discussions of CRISPR Therapeutics & Molecular Engineering
No discussions of REAL ID opting out
No discussion of Medicare reforms
No discussions on ICE operations within their state.
No discussion on FEMA detention camps or SMART CITIES
Paper Tiger pseudo governance. (Circus Clown Act)
Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Saturday Zoom Class
Topic: Contempt for Governance & Scorn for Politicians
Time: Feb 7, 2026, 5:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=83842084737
Meeting ID: 893 434 7530
Passcode: 5iejEh
Join instructions:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/83842084737/invitations?signature=iuyNoXILrcb5_P6l4KdeP6quB60Fq86XnxlYfqaBOMw