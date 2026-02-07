Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
23mEdited

Yes:

Yes, all state governors are required to take a national secrecy oath as part of their oath of office. This oath typically includes a commitment to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state. The exact wording and context of the oath may vary by state, but it generally reinforces the governor's duty to uphold the law and the Constitution and NATO.

That means:

No discussions on Chem Trials

No opposition to the annual COVID or flu vaccinations

No opposition to GMA Farm products

No opposition to inoculation of farm animals

No opposition to electric cars, SMART METRS, Rong Cameras & LED streetlights

No discussions on Human Augmentation

No discussions of CRISPR Therapeutics & Molecular Engineering

No discussions of REAL ID opting out

No discussion of Medicare reforms

No discussions on ICE operations within their state.

No discussion on FEMA detention camps or SMART CITIES

Paper Tiger pseudo governance. (Circus Clown Act)

Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
2h

Juxtaposition1 is inviting you to the Saturday Zoom Class

Topic: Contempt for Governance & Scorn for Politicians

Time: Feb 7, 2026, 5:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8934347530?pwd=SnVHQk5UemhFY0hrSG0xWEVnLzIwQT09&omn=83842084737

Meeting ID: 893 434 7530

Passcode: 5iejEh

Join instructions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/83842084737/invitations?signature=iuyNoXILrcb5_P6l4KdeP6quB60Fq86XnxlYfqaBOMw

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture