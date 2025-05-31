Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Is your City Council a NATO Organized Crime Fusion Unit?

Geneva Switzerland runs your town, called by a strategic hamlet & secured corridor.
Juxtaposition1
May 31, 2025
You reside in a NATO Electronic Geo-fenced corridor secured Hamlet. Your City Council obeys the United Nations Agenda 2030 C-40 Climate Action Mandates.

Augmented Humans are walking Hard Drives, Neighborhood Watch spooks.

Your police & sheriff refuse to take any action against NATO aerial attacks. Your City Council blindly comply with United Nations directives for C-40 SMART METERS.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a global framework adopted by all United Nations members in 2015. It consists of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at achieving peace, prosperity, and environmental sustainability. These goals address challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation.

