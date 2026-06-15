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Juxtaposition1
26m

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_del_Toro

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The Making of an American Hero

Life is not a Fairytale. It is royal cavalcade of setbacks, failure & Tears of Joy!

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-making-of-an-american-hero

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