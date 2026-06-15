Isaac Del Toro, 22, grabbing the Yellow Jersey on Stage Eight of the 2026 Dauphine.

Isaac del Toro turned the 2026 Criterium Dauphine (aka Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) upside down on the final climb to Plateau de Solaison, winning stage 8 and the overall title as Luke Tuckwell finally cracked in yellow.

Amateur career: Isaac Del Toro was born in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico] He began cycling at a young age and initially competed across several disciplines, including mountain biking, cyclo-cross and road racing.

As a teenager he joined the Mexican development squad A.R. Monex Pro Cycling Team. He has cited Egan Bernal’s victory at the 2019 Tour de France as a major inspiration for pursuing a professional cycling career.

Although del Toro had shown strong performances during his amateur career, he had struggled to convert them into victories. During this period, UAE Team Emirates sports manager Joxean Fernández Matxín had been in contact with him and was helping him secure a developmental contract with Caja Rural–Seguros RGA so he could begin racing professionally in Europe.

Del Toro rose to international prominence in 2023 when he won the Junior Tour de l’Avenir, widely regarded as the most important stage race for under-23 riders and a traditional showcase for future professional stars. His victory made him the first Mexican rider to win the race and established him as one of the most promising young climbers in the sport. In a later interview with GCN en Español, he said that he had viewed the race as his “last bullet” to prove himself.

After his victory at the Junior U-23 Tour de l’Avenir, UAE Team Emirates decided that he was ready to move directly to the WorldTour rather than follow the original developmental path. In October 2023 the team announced that del Toro would join the squad on a three-year contract starting in 2024.

Isaac Del Toro looking resplendent wearing the race leader’s Maglia Rosa of the 2025 Giro di Italia.

Cielito Lindo” translates to “Pretty Little Sweetheart” and is a romantic Mexican folk song celebrating love, beauty, and cultural pride.