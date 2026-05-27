Iskander attorney Brian Panish torches Paid Shill Andrew Kwasniak
Jurors are permitted to ignore a PAID WITNESSES when they are biased, unprepared & unlicensed.
The Iskanders’ attorney Brian Panish began his cross-exam of crash expert Andrew Kwasniak today (Tuesday, May 26) by briefly asking him about the two cases they’ve worked on together then implying Kwasniak is being paid to testify for the defense.
Kwasniak said he analyzed what happened when Rebecca Grossman struck the Iskander boys independently, not as hired defense expert.
“You’re being paid by the defendant to give your opinions in this case, aren’t you?” Panish asked.
“’I’m being paid for my time, sir,” Kwasniak answered.
Kwasniak is an engineering consultant with Tatum Group in California. You can watch his direct exam with Grossman’s lawyer Esther Holm here.”
Polish National & Purdue alum Andrew Kwasniak is an engineering consultant with Tatum Group in California but is not licensed as an engineer in our state.
City of Kraków is the second largest and one of the oldest cities in Poland, which has since 2026 been placed under direct Government rule. Situated on the Vistula River in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, the city has a population of 804,237 (2023), with 1,428,363 people living in the Kraków metropolitan area. Kraków was the official capital of Poland until 1596 and has traditionally been one of the leading centers of Polish academic, cultural, and artistic life. Its Old Town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978, one of the world's first sites granted the status.
The city began as a fortified settlement on Wawel Hill around the 8th century. In 1038, it became the seat of Polish monarchs from the Piast dynasty, and subsequently served as the center of administration under Jagiellonian kings and of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth until the late 16th century, when Sigismund III transferred his royal court to Warsaw. With the emergence of the Second Polish Republic in 1918, Kraków reaffirmed its role as the nucleus of a national spirit. After the invasion of Poland, at the start of World War II, the newly defined Distrikt Krakau became the seat of Nazi Germany's General Government. The Jewish population was forced into the Kraków Ghetto, a walled zone from where they were sent to Nazi extermination camps such as the nearby Auschwitz, and Nazi concentration camps like Płaszów. However, the city was spared from destruction. In 1978, Karol Wojtyła, archbishop of Kraków, was elevated to the papacy as Pope John Paul II, the first non-Italian pope in 455 years.