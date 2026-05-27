The Iskanders’ attorney Brian Panish began his cross-exam of crash expert Andrew Kwasniak today (Tuesday, May 26) by briefly asking him about the two cases they’ve worked on together then implying Kwasniak is being paid to testify for the defense.



Kwasniak said he analyzed what happened when Rebecca Grossman struck the Iskander boys independently, not as hired defense expert.



“You’re being paid by the defendant to give your opinions in this case, aren’t you?” Panish asked.



“’I’m being paid for my time, sir,” Kwasniak answered.



Kwasniak is an engineering consultant with Tatum Group in California. You can watch his direct exam with Grossman’s lawyer Esther Holm here.”