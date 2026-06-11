Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

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Juxtaposition1
4h

Show Notes & Links:

https://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2026/06/10/10398021.htm

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djrecycle's avatar
djrecycle
2h

It should have been more.

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