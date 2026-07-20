Marissa Streit, 44, was born in Los Angeles, the daughter of an Australian father and Moroccan mother. Her parents met in Israel. Following her parents’ divorce, Streit and her mother moved to Israel at age 7.

Streit, who is Jewish, completed her primary education in Israel, and later served in the Israel Defense Force’s military intelligence Unit 8200. After completing her military service, Streit attended the University of California, Los Angeles, studying business and economics.

Following her graduation, she returned to California and taught fourth and fifth grade, later becoming headmistress of a school in Manhattan Beach and worked as the director of operations for the Israeli American Council.

Streit described her push to activism as a result of Israel’s portrayal in American media and growing Anti-Zionism, along with the role of teachers unions.

In 2009, Streit joined PragerU, a non-profit promoting conservative and capitalist viewpoints. In 2011 she was promoted to its Chief Executive Officer position.

Streit has overseen PragerU’s vision of “edutainment “, focusing on cartoons and five-minute YouTube videos to promote the conservative and pro-Israel point of view on various issues; some of which contain false claims about climate change.

Streit has criticized the teaching of climate change in schools, including in Florida. She has overseen the expansion of PragerU teaching material to Texas schools.

In August 2025, Streit interviewed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Hungary’s relationship with the European Union.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF; Hebrew) romanized: Tsva Hagana le-Yisra'el, lit. 'Army for the Defense of Israel'), alternatively referred to by the Hebrew-language acronym Tzahal, is the national military of the State of Israel. It consists of three service branches: the Israeli Ground Forces, the Israeli Air Force, and the Israeli Navy. It is the sole military wing of the Israeli security apparatus. The IDF is headed by the chief of the general staff, who is subordinate to the defense minister.

Israeli female soldiers

On the orders of first prime minister David Ben-Gurion, the IDF was formed on 26 May 1948 and began to operate as a conscript military, drawing its initial recruits from the already existing paramilitaries of the Yishuv—namely Haganah, the Irgun, and Lehi. It was formed shortly after the Israeli Declaration of Independence and has participated in every armed conflict involving Israel. In the wake of the 1979 Egypt–Israel peace treaty and the 1994 Israel–Jordan peace treaty, the IDF underwent a significant strategic realignment.