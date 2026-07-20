Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5hEdited

Show Notes & Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marissa_Streit

ahttps://www.prageru.com/presenters/marissa-streit

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israel_Defense_Forces

https://jewishjournal.com/cover_story/362245/marissas-moment/

Reply
Share
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5hEdited

A SWISS BANK funded Zionist Hunger Game clone:

https://jewishjournal.com/cover_story/362245/marissas-moment/

Marissa Streit is the chief executive officer of PragerU, the nation’s largest edu-tainment nonprofit. Marissa’s clear-eyed leadership made PragerU one of the most influential education media organizations that teaches American history, civics, and values. PragerU videos receive more than two billion views annually.

When Marissa took the helm of PragerU in 2011, she began to redefine how American values compete in the modern media landscape, and in our culture. Marissa pioneered PragerU’s edu-tainment approach, which blends education with all-American storytelling and cutting-edge digital media. PragerU content equips students of all ages, especially America’s rising generations with 60 percent of YouTube viewers under the age of 35.

Marissa is also the host of PragerU’s Real Talk, a fast-growing interview series featuring leading voices across politics, culture, and education. The show is a high-level platform for long-form conversation, already drawing millions of viewers and further expanding PragerU’s reach and influence.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Juxtaposition1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture