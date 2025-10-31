It's Halloween. Let's Dance, shall we?

Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the music video for the song “Thriller“ by the American singer Michael Jackson, released on December 2, 1983. It was directed by John Landis, written by Jackson and Landis, and stars Jackson and Ola Ray. It references numerous horror films and has Jackson dancing with a horde of zombies.

Plot:

Jackson dancing with zombies in the video

In the 1950s, Michael Jackson and a young woman (Ola Ray) run out of gas while driving in a wooded area. They walk into the forest, and the woman accepts Jackson’s invitation to be his girlfriend. He warns her that he is “not like other guys”, transforms into a werecat and attacks her.

In the present, Jackson and his girlfriend are watching the werecat film in a theater. The girlfriend leaves, scared by the film. Walking down a city street at night, Jackson teases her by performing the verses of “Thriller“. They pass a graveyard, where zombies rise from their graves and surround them in the street. Jackson becomes a zombie and dances with the horde.

Jackson and the zombies chase his girlfriend into an abandoned house. She screams and wakes up, realizing it was a nightmare. Jackson embraces her and takes her home, but turns to the camera and grins, revealing his werecat eyes.

Ola Ray (born August 26, 1960). is the American actress and model most notable for her role as the girlfriend of Michael Jackson in the music video Thriller.