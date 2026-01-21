"It's So Easy" by Linda Ronstadt in West Hollywood 1977

The song “It’s So Easy” by Linda Ronstadt is a classic love ballad that has been covered by various artists over the years. It was originally written by Lowell George and was first recorded by Buddy Holly in 1958. Ronstadt’s version of the song, released in 1977, became a major hit, reaching the top five on the Billboard charts. The song’s lyrics explore themes of love, longing, and the complexities of falling in love. Ronstadt’s version is known for its emotional depth and has been praised for its beautiful melody and heartfelt delivery.