Jeffrey Epstein remains a metaphor for ZERO TRUST Policies of Fascist Banking

Codes of Obedience, Loyalty & Omerta are nonnegotiable Faustian Bargains.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 11, 2026

100% of Media presenters are controlled & compromised as a condition of employment. REAL ID & Biometrics are yet another a ZERO TRUST Policy.

ZERO TRUST REAL ID Military Security Clearances include all:

  • Congresspeople & the Mockingbird Media who protects them

  • Governors, Big City Mayors, pseudo-Presidents & Prime Ministers

  • Attorney Generals & District Attorneys

  • Supreme Court Judges, Appellate, Circuit & Superior Court black robes

  • National Lab scientists and department heads

  • Think Tank Clowns who give speeches or appear on large audience Podcasts.

  • World Bankers, UBS, BIS, IMF, World Bank, BlackRock, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Accel-KKR, Breyer Capital, Alexa, Google Ventures, Founders Fund, MATRIX Partners, Horwitz & Andreessen, Large Foundations, Organized Religions, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, DeMolay Society, and secret societies unknown to the general public.

  • Private Banker satellites of the octopus of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY

  • The College of Corporation executives

  • All Government Agency Head Puppets

  • All Hollywood executives

  • All films stars, actors, A&R representees, talent agents, scouts

  • All talk show hosts (Radio & TV)

  • All Hollywood directors & producers

  • All stars on the Hollywood Boulevard

  • All University Chancellors & Military Contractor Cohorts

  • All Nobel & Pulitzer Prize recipients

  • All County Sheriff and Police Chiefs

The Zorro Ranch & Little Saint James Virgin Island were a very small part of a grand operation. It is a global SWISS BANK Network of pacification & control.

Gladio murder teams are kept on standby as an extreme contingency should the sex scandals, human sacrifices or cannibalism rituals fail.

The Codes of Obedience, Loyalty & Omerta are nonnegotiable Faustian Bargains. Such is the Power of the Pyramid and an unforgiving chain of command.

