Jeffrey Epstein remains a metaphor for ZERO TRUST Policies of Fascist Banking

100% of Media presenters are controlled & compromised as a condition of employment. REAL ID & Biometrics are yet another a ZERO TRUST Policy.

ZERO TRUST REAL ID Military Security Clearances include all:

Congresspeople & the Mockingbird Media who protects them

Governors, Big City Mayors, pseudo-Presidents & Prime Ministers

Attorney Generals & District Attorneys

Supreme Court Judges, Appellate, Circuit & Superior Court black robes

National Lab scientists and department heads

Think Tank Clowns who give speeches or appear on large audience Podcasts.

World Bankers, UBS, BIS, IMF, World Bank, BlackRock, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Accel-KKR, Breyer Capital, Alexa, Google Ventures, Founders Fund, MATRIX Partners, Horwitz & Andreessen, Large Foundations, Organized Religions, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, DeMolay Society, and secret societies unknown to the general public.

Private Banker satellites of the octopus of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY

The College of Corporation executives

All Government Agency Head Puppets

All Hollywood executives

All films stars, actors, A&R representees, talent agents, scouts

All talk show hosts (Radio & TV)

All Hollywood directors & producers

All stars on the Hollywood Boulevard

All University Chancellors & Military Contractor Cohorts

All Nobel & Pulitzer Prize recipients

All County Sheriff and Police Chiefs

The Zorro Ranch & Little Saint James Virgin Island were a very small part of a grand operation. It is a global SWISS BANK Network of pacification & control.

Gladio murder teams are kept on standby as an extreme contingency should the sex scandals, human sacrifices or cannibalism rituals fail.

The Codes of Obedience, Loyalty & Omerta are nonnegotiable Faustian Bargains. Such is the Power of the Pyramid and an unforgiving chain of command.