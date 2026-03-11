Jeffrey Epstein remains a metaphor for ZERO TRUST Policies of Fascist Banking

100% of Media presenters are controlled & compromised as a condition of employment. REAL ID & Biometrics are yet another a ZERO TRUST Policy.
ZERO TRUST REAL ID Military Security Clearances include all:
Congresspeople & the Mockingbird Media who protects them
Governors, Big City Mayors, pseudo-Presidents & Prime Ministers
Attorney Generals & District Attorneys
Supreme Court Judges, Appellate, Circuit & Superior Court black robes
National Lab scientists and department heads
Think Tank Clowns who give speeches or appear on large audience Podcasts.
World Bankers, UBS, BIS, IMF, World Bank, BlackRock, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Accel-KKR, Breyer Capital, Alexa, Google Ventures, Founders Fund, MATRIX Partners, Horwitz & Andreessen, Large Foundations, Organized Religions, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, DeMolay Society, and secret societies unknown to the general public.
Private Banker satellites of the octopus of SWISS BANK AUTHORITY
The College of Corporation executives
All Government Agency Head Puppets
All Hollywood executives
All films stars, actors, A&R representees, talent agents, scouts
All talk show hosts (Radio & TV)
All Hollywood directors & producers
All stars on the Hollywood Boulevard
All University Chancellors & Military Contractor Cohorts
All Nobel & Pulitzer Prize recipients
All County Sheriff and Police Chiefs
The Zorro Ranch & Little Saint James Virgin Island were a very small part of a grand operation. It is a global SWISS BANK Network of pacification & control.
Gladio murder teams are kept on standby as an extreme contingency should the sex scandals, human sacrifices or cannibalism rituals fail.
The Codes of Obedience, Loyalty & Omerta are nonnegotiable Faustian Bargains. Such is the Power of the Pyramid and an unforgiving chain of command.