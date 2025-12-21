The Richard & Rhoda Goldman School of Public Policy, or the Goldman School of Public Policy (GSPP), is a public policy school and one of fourteen schools and colleges at the University of California, Berkeley. Originally named the Graduate School of Public Policy, it was founded in 1969 as one of the first public policy institutions in the United States.

The Budget provides $5 million to fund the recently established Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET) that will coordinate efforts, support AI governance, and provide oversight across the Department. CET will develop a coordinated strategic outlook for these technologies, working with and through other DOE offices, enabling DOE leadership, as well as interagency, congressional, and external stakeholders, to maximize the impact of DOE capabilities and investments in these key areas of national importance. ADVANCES CRITICAL CLIMATE GOALS The Budget includes $10.6 billion in DOE climate and clean energy research, development, demonstration, and deployment programs, including over $1 billion to improve technologies to cut pollution from industrial facilities, nearly $900 million to commercialize technologies like sustainable aviation fuel and zero-emission trucks to cut emissions from the transportation sector, and over $2.4 billion – a majority of which is included in the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Program - to improve carbon pollution-free electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and storage technologies for reliability, resilience, and decarbonization. Specifically, within the EERE Program, the budget includes $502 million for Vehicle Technologies Office, $280 million for Bioenergy Technologies Office, $318 million for Solar Energy Technologies Office, $199 million for Wind Energy Technologies Office, $179 million for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, and over $500 million for Advanced Materials/Manufacturing and Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonation Offices. In addition, the Budget invests in advancing climate modeling within the Biological and Environmental Research Program in the Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy has extended the University of California’s contract to manage and operate Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) for another five years, effective June 1, 2025, for a minimum of $51.3 BILLION

The contract extension continues an incredibly productive Berkeley Lab-UC partnership that has led to 16 Nobel Prizes, 17 National Medals, and hundreds of scientific breakthroughs over the years. The University of California has managed Berkeley Lab for the federal government since 1943, and Berkeley Lab’s relationship with one of the UC campuses — UC Berkeley — dates back to 1931, when Ernest Lawrence founded the Rad Lab on the Cal campus. Today, Berkeley Lab is managed by the University of California for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

“Since its founding, Berkeley Lab scientists have achieved breakthroughs in energy, physics, biology, computing, and much more. As we work to address the challenges of the 21st century, it’s more important than ever to develop solutions rooted in research and data. I’m proud of the Lab’s legacy of innovation and excellence, and I’m confident our partnership will continue to greatly benefit the nation well into the future,” said University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D.

Jennifer Doudna's awards and fellowships include the 2000 Alan T. Waterman Award for her research on the structure of a ribozyme, as determined by X-ray crystallography and the 2015 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, with Charpentier. She has been a co-recipient of the Gruber Prize in Genetics (2015), the Tang Prize (2016), the Canada Gairdner International Award (2016), and the Japan Prize (2017). She was named one of the Time 100 most influential people in 2015, and in 2023 was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. In 2020, Jenifer Doudna was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside Emmanuelle Charpentier for the development of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, which has revolutionized molecular biology and holds immense potential for treating genetic diseases.

In 2002, she joined her husband, Jamie Cate, at Berkeley, accepting a position as professor of biochemistry and molecular biology. Doudna also gained access to the synchrotron at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for her experiments with high powered x-ray diffraction.

In 2009, she took a leave of absence from Berkeley to work at Genentech to lead discovery research. She left Genentech after two months and returned to Berkeley with the help of colleague Michael Marletta, canceling all of her obligations to study CRISPR.