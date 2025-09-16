Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Jennifer Anne Doudna, PhD Nobel clown!

SWISS SPONSORED War Criminal. Democide Eugenics Programs of UN Agenda 2030.
Sep 16, 2025
3
CRISPR & CRISPR Therapeutics' fake leader is: Jennifer Doudna, PhD Nobel clown!

Jennifer Doudna CRISPR Human Enslavement Trojan Horse WANTED for crimes against humanity! Proud to 7G augment innocent people.

You cannot get anymore EVIL than this wicked witch of Havard University taught felony crimes for NATO & Zug Switzerland.

Plastering her augmented pancake ugly face all over the internet is exactly what she deserves. Her baldfaced lies about Climate Change and Precision Medicine are repugnant. She can't be "embarrassed.". But she can be charged with capital crimes.

Precision Medicine
E-Pharmacy
Climate Action
Feed to Food E-Farming
C-40 Cities
FEMA detention camps
SMART CITIES & Metagenomics, Bioinformatics, torture and death weapons

No shame, only contempt for humanity. Nobel Prizes are presented to criminals Let's repost her wanted poster far and wide!!!

User's avatar
