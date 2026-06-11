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Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes

https://rumble.com/v3842vd-davos-2015-rewriting-human-genes.html

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. Its manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts won the Facilities of the Year Award (FOYA) award in 2022. The company’s lead program, exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel (formerly CTX001), was granted regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR_Therapeutics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR_gene_editing

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cas9

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR_Therapeutics

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