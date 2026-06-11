Precision Medicine is a NATO weapon system under their War Doctrine. Precision Medicine is the ‘cover name” of Molecular Engineering aka: CRISPR Therapeutics. CBS disgrace Dan Rather presents Molecular Weaponry Jennifer Doudna as a hero.

NATO War Doctrine and Current Strategic Shifts:

NATO’s war doctrine is the authoritative set of principles guiding how its military forces conduct operations to achieve alliance objectives. It defines the “how” of military action but not the “what” or “why,” providing a flexible yet structured framework for commanders in dynamic environments.

Structure and Development:

NATO’s doctrine is organized in a hierarchy of Allied Joint Publications (AJPs). At the top is AJP‑1, the capstone doctrine, followed by functional keystone publications (e.g., AJP‑2 Intelligence, AJP‑3 Conduct of Operations) and component-specific guides. There are over 50 AJPs, covering everything from intelligence to maritime operations.

The Joint Standardization Board under the NATO Military Committee oversees a five-year review cycle for all AJPs, ensuring they remain relevant to evolving threats. This process involves collecting feedback across the NATO Command Structure.

CBS pathological liar Dan Rather presents Human Augmentation CAS-9 weaponry.

Chelo Music is used surreptitiously to help soften the vile “Crimes Against Humanity” & SWISS NATO CRISPR Cas9 assault upon human cellular DNA.

In this episode of Encounters we're thrilled to have Professor Jennifer Doudna. Jennifer is a Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Chair in Biomedical and Health Sciences, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology and Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.



Jennifer received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her pioneering work on CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. She is the co-founder of Caribou Biosciences, Mammoth Biosciences and multiple other companies which aim to harness CRISPR technology for practical applications. In 2017, she founded The Innovative Genomics Institute with the aim of utilizing genome engineering to tackle society's biggest challenges around health, climate and agriculture.



In this interview, Jennifer shares insights from her groundbreaking research and its profound implications for the future.

Network-Centric Cognitive Neuroscience in Electronic Warfare:

Network-centric cognitive neuroscience in electronic warfare (EW) blends AI-driven cognitive systems with distributed, networked operations to achieve adaptive, real-time dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum.

Network-Centric Warfare (NCW) Foundation:

Network-centric warfare, pioneered by the U.S. Department of Defense in the 1990s, connects sensors, command systems, and shooters via secure networks to flatten hierarchies, reduce decision loops, and enhance situational awareness. This enables rapid target assessment, distributed weapon assignment, and full-spectrum dominance through information superiority.

The clueless Dan Rather and his preposterous lack of awareness of DEW millimeter wave CRISPR direct energy weaponry under the guise of Precision Medicine.