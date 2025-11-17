Jennifer Small Stumped the Professor! Her prize is "The Beatles on the CBS Ed Sullivan Show"

The Beatles made several appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, including three in February 1964 that were among their first appearances in front of an American audience. Their first appearance, on February 9, was seen by over 73 million viewers and came to be regarded as a cultural watershed that launched American Beatlemania—as well as the wider British Invasion of American pop music—and inspired many young viewers to become rock musicians. The band also made another appearance during their 1965 U.S. tour.

The Beatles began to receive attention in the mainstream American press and radio play in November and December 1963. On 18 November 1963, the Huntley-Brinkley Report news program aired a somewhat derogatory segment of the group while, on 3 January, a more positive report was done for The Jack Paar Program, both on NBC. Due to rapidly growing listener demand, the band’s first single on Capitol Records, “I Want to Hold Your Hand“ was rush-released in late December, three weeks ahead of schedule. (Capitol had hoped that the single’s original release date, on January 16, 1964, would allow the Beatles’ Sullivan Show appearances in early February to bolster sales. Instead, the song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart on January 25, 1964, just before the Beatles were due to arrive in the U.S.