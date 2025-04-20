JFK & Jane Elkens were both Military executed at Masonic Dealey Plaza

ARMY Airborne Spy pilot Phillip Willis & daughter Linda sworn testimony for the Warren Commission: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/jfk-gladio-murder-phillip-willis

George Bannerman Dealey (September 18, 1859 – February 26, 1946) was a Dallas, Texas, businessman. Dealey was the long-time publisher of The Dallas Morning News and owner of the A. H. Belo Corporation. A plaza in Dallas is named in his honor and became instantly world-famous when it was the site of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

George Dealey was born on September 18, 1859, at the home of his parents, George Dealey (1829–1894) and Mary Ann Nellins (1829–1913), on Queen St., Rusholme, Manchester, England. He was the fifth of 10 children. (United Kingdom)

George Bannerman Dealey Plaza Egyptian Obelisk Ritual Execution Site & people executed in Dallas within the Dealey Plaza zip code:

Jane Elkins (Black female slave) by hanging, May 27, 1853. https://humanrightsdallasmaps.com/items/show/2 https://genelantz.org/2016/06/05/jane-elkins-died-for-you/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_executed_in_Texas,_1850%E2%80%931859

John F. Kennedy by a firing squad, November 22, 1963 https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/jfk-gladio-murder-phillip-willis

The Texas State flower is the Yellow Rose of Texas. Why was Jackie handed a bouquet of Red Roses in November? It was not Valentine's Day.