Jim & Tammy Faye Bakker on Church Chat

Created and played by the male Dana Carvey, The Church Lady is an elderly woman named Enid Strict, who is the uptight, smug, and pious host of her own talk show, “Church Chat”. Enid is a spoof of “holier-than-thou” Christian televangelists. On her “show”, (which only lasts the duration of the sketch itself) she has multiple guests, usually celebrities of the time played by other cast members of SNL or by the actual celebrities themselves, who appear to be interviewed by her. However, the interviews are only a guise for her to call the celebrity guests out on their various sins (which are often publicly known news events of the day). They initially receive sarcastic praises from her, until the interview eventually degrades into a tirade against their apparent lack of piety and their secular lifestyles, culminating with her judgmental admonishments and damnation. She often takes others to task for following the desires of their “naughty parts”.