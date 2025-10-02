The Ramsey’s reside in military outfitted surveillance houses, 24-7 cameras and Secuity access checkpoints.
It is impossible that an “unauthorized intruder” entered his Lockheed top security Mansion without John Ramsey’s consent.
Satanic Ritual Abuse of children is commonplace within the NATO Forces Cult.
John Ramsey is a NATO Naval Intelligence Officer & EVP for Lockheed Martin
NATO forces control John Ramsey & his Navy Intel cohort Fleet White 24-7
Oct 02, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
