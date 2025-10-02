Juxtaposition1’s Substack

John Ramsey is a NATO Naval Intelligence Officer & EVP for Lockheed Martin

NATO forces control John Ramsey & his Navy Intel cohort Fleet White 24-7
Oct 02, 2025
  • The Ramsey’s reside in military outfitted surveillance houses, 24-7 cameras and Secuity access checkpoints.

  • It is impossible that an “unauthorized intruder” entered his Lockheed top security Mansion without John Ramsey’s consent.

  • Satanic Ritual Abuse of children is commonplace within the NATO Forces Cult.

