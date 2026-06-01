Johnny Carson & Tommy Newsom exchanges
NBC Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson
June 7, 1977 Show:
Mar 14, 1991 Show:
February 20, 1986 Show:
June 20, 1984 Show:
November 1981 Show:
Thomas Penn Newsom (February 25, 1929 – April 28, 2007) was a saxophone player in the NBC Orchestra on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, for which he later became assistant director. Newsom was frequently the band's substitute director, whenever music director Doc Severinsen was away from the show or filling in for announcer Ed McMahon. Nicknamed "Mr. Excitement" by Johnny Carson as an ironic take on his low-keyed, reserved persona, he was often a foil for Carson's humor. His conservative brown or blue suits were a marked contrast to Severinsen's flashy stage clothing.
Newsom was born in Portsmouth, Virginia. He earned degrees from the Norfolk Division of the College of William & Mary (now Old Dominion University), the Peabody Conservatory of Music, and Columbia University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he played in the band. Later, he toured with the Benny Goodman Orchestra and performed with Vincent Lopez in New York. Newsom joined the Tonight Show Band in 1962 and left it when Carson retired in 1992. In addition to Carson's orchestra, Newsom performed with the orchestra for The Merv Griffin Show.
Newsom was as well known within the music industry as an arranger as well as a performer. He arranged for groups as varied as the Tonight Show ensemble and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, and musicians Skitch Henderson, Woody Herman, Kenny Rogers, Charlie Byrd, John Denver, and opera star Beverly Sills.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tommy_Newsom