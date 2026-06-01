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Newsom was born in Portsmouth, Virginia. He earned degrees from the Norfolk Division of the College of William & Mary (now Old Dominion University), the Peabody Conservatory of Music, and Columbia University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he played in the band. Later, he toured with the Benny Goodman Orchestra and performed with Vincent Lopez in New York. Newsom joined the Tonight Show Band in 1962 and left it when Carson retired in 1992. In addition to Carson's orchestra, Newsom performed with the orchestra for The Merv Griffin Show.

Newsom was as well known within the music industry as an arranger as well as a performer. He arranged for groups as varied as the Tonight Show ensemble and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, and musicians Skitch Henderson, Woody Herman, Kenny Rogers, Charlie Byrd, John Denver, and opera star Beverly Sills.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tommy_Newsom

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