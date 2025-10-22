Johnny Mathis & Deniece Williams: "Too much, Too little, Too late"

John Royce Mathis (born September 30, 1935) is an American singer. Starting his career with singles of standard music, Mathis is one of the best-selling recording artists of the 20th century and became highly popular as an album artist, with several of his albums achieving gold or platinum status and 73 making the Billboard charts.

Mathis has received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for three recordings. Although frequently described as a romantic singer, his discography includes traditional pop, Latin American, soul, rhythm and blues, show tunes, Tin Pan Alley, soft rock, blues, country music, and even a few disco songs for his album Mathis Magic in 1979. Mathis has also recorded seven albums of Christmas music. In a 1968 interview, he cited Lena Horne, Nat King Cole, and Bing Crosby among his musical influences.

“Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” is a song performed by singers Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams, written by Nat Kipner and John Vallins. The single was a comeback of sorts for Mathis, because his last U.S. top 10 hit had been 1963’s “What Will Mary Say” and his last U.S. #1 hit had been 1957’s “Chances Are.”

June Deniece Williams (née Chandler; born June 3, 1950) is an American singer. She has been described as “one of the great soul voices” by the BBC.

She is best known for the songs “Free”, “Silly”, “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle” and two Billboard Hot 100 No.1 singles “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” (with Johnny Mathis).

Williams has won four Grammys with twelve nominations altogether. She (with Johnny Mathis) is also known for recording “Without Us”, the theme song of Family Ties.