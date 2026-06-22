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Marilyn Monroe died on August 4, 1962, from an acute barbiturate overdose, officially ruled a probable suicide, though numerous suspicious circumstances and conspiracy theories have persisted.

Official Account:

Marilyn Monroe, aged 36, was found dead in her Brentwood, Los Angeles home in the early hours of August 5, 1962, after overdosing on barbiturates, specifically Nembutal, a sedative prescribed for insomnia, and chloral hydrate.

Her housekeeper, Eunice Murray, discovered her unresponsive in her locked bedroom and called Monroe’s psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, who broke a window to enter and found her lying face down on the bed, naked, clutching a telephone.

Empty pill bottles were scattered on her bedside table, and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled her death a probable suicide, citing her history of mood swings, depression, and substance abuse.

Circumstances Leading to Her Death:

Monroe had struggled with mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and chronic insomnia, and was dependent on alcohol, amphetamines, and barbiturates.

She had recently been fired from the film Something’s Got to Give due to delays and difficulties on set, and her personal life included high-profile relationships with figures such as Arthur Miller, Joe DiMaggio, and alleged affairs with John F. Kennedy.

On the day of her death, she was attended by Murray, Greenson, and other associates, but her behavior was reportedly moody and unpredictable

Suspicious Elements and Controversies

Despite the official ruling, several inconsistencies fueled speculation:

The delay in reporting her death to authorities and the washing of her bedsheets before police arrival raised questions.

Autopsy reports noted the absence of pill capsules in her stomach, which some argue is unusual for an overdose.

Monroe’s friends claimed she had been planning future projects and appeared in good spirits, challenging the suicide narrative.

Conspiracy Theories

Over the decades, numerous theories have emerged suggesting foul play, often involving high-profile figures such as President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, mob leaders, or union figures.

These theories cite her alleged affairs, political connections, and the mysterious circumstances of her death. The Los Angeles County District Attorney reviewed the case in 1982 but found no evidence to contradict the original findings, though acknowledged “factual discrepancies” and unanswered questions remained.

Conclusion:

While the official cause of Marilyn Monroe’s death is acute barbiturate poisoning, ruled a probable suicide, the combination of her mental health struggles, substance use, and the unusual circumstances surrounding her death have made it one of Hollywood’s most enduring mysteries, giving rise to decades of speculation and conspiracy theories.

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Show Notes & Links:

https://www.pressreader.com/usa/national-enquirer/20250929/282175067259297

https://freethinkingbibliophile.com/2025/06/28/handsome-johnny-the-life-and-death-of-johnny-rosselli-gentleman-gangster-hollywood-producer-cia-assassin-lee-server/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Roselli

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