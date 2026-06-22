John "Handsome Johnny" Roselli (sometimes spelled Rosselli; born Filippo Sacco; July 4, 1905 – August 7, 1976) was an Italian-born mobster for the Chicago Outfit who helped that organization exert influence over Hollywood and the Las Vegas Strip. Allegedly, Roselli was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency in a plot to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro (allegedly, because no one actually murdered CIA sponsored Fidel Castro nor his older brother Raul Castro)

Johnny Roselli was born Filippo Sacco on July 4, 1905, in Esperia, Lazio, Italy. His father, Vincenzo Sacco, had moved to the United States first, followed by Filippo at the age of six, who had immigrated with his mother, Mariantonia Pascale Sacco, to Boston, Massachusetts.

On September 14, 1922, Sacco was arrested on narcotics charges in Massachusetts. He first fled to New York for three months before moving on to Chicago, where he changed his name from Filippo Sacco to John Roselli.

Roselli relocated to Los Angeles in 1924, pleading guilty to bootlegging that same year. Roselli began his California criminal career working for small-time bootleggers, becoming the top truck driver for Tony Cornero. Eventually, Roselli was promoted to working closely with the Cornero brothers to secure liquor imports into Southern California. He was especially important in bribing and securing the loyalty of Orange County officials, opening up their ports for the gang’s use. In 1926, Tony Cornero fled to Canada, escaping a two-year bootlegging sentence. As a result of the gang’s dissolution, Roselli went independent. He became further involved in several L.A.-area vice rackets, especially prostitution and gambling.

Johnny Roselli & Marilyn Monroe in Beverly Hill dining socially

On 28 July 1976, Roselli was reported missing by his sister, who he had been living with in Plantation, Florida. A few days later his car was found parked at Miami International Airport with his golf clubs in the trunk. On August 7, ten days after his disappearance, Roselli's decomposing body was found by a fisherman in a 55-gallon steel fuel drum floating in Dumfoundling Bay near Miami. His legs were sawed off, and his body was bent in half to fit him into the container. Chains tied to the drum were unsuccessful in preventing it from resurfacing. He had died of asphyxiation. At the time, federal investigators suggested he may have been killed by Chicago mobsters for keeping an unfair share of the mob's gambling interests in Las Vegas. At the behest of some members of the United States Senate, United States Attorney General Edward H. Levi instructed the FBI to find out if Roselli's earlier testimony regarding the CIA plot to assassinate Castro may have led to his murder. The FBI investigation found that Roselli was killed by Frank "The German" Schweihs, Vincent Incerro and two other suspects. Allegedly, the contract was sanctioned by the Chicago Outfit's consigliere, Tony Accardo because "Roselli was becoming a public source of embarrassment to La Cosa Nostra".

Handsome Johnny Roselli, murdered July 28, 1976, age 71 on Biscayne Bay Miami.